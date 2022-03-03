Support police, don't end qualified immunity
I write in response to the Commentary in the March 1 Banner by James Lyall. In his opinion piece he chastises those of us who do not share his opinion on the elimination of qualified immunity for police officers. He states that those of us who disagree are part of an effort to “block further progress” on a commitment to reimagine public safety in Vermont.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Bennington has undertaken a community effort to reimagine our policing efforts which has included a public process to thoroughly review and revise major policing policies, and a just-completed Taskforce effort to help determine what a police advisory and review board should look like and how it should function. The Select Board, the management staff and the Police Department have been heavily involved in this effort.
My opposition to the end of qualified immunity is based on more than 49 years in municipal government. At the present time, persons aggrieved by the actions of officer(s) can sue the municipality. This has been done successfully here in Vermont many times. Further, qualified immunity already does not shield officers from suit where their actions violate a clearly established constitutional or statutory right. The idea that opening individual officers to personal liability for their actions no matter how well done and how well-meaning will somehow bring about a more collaborative and well-balanced community policing effort is misguided. Litigation does not create collaboration. It does not eliminate biases. Working together to find common ground and ease unseen tensions is the only successful way to improve our policing efforts.
Ending qualified immunity as it has been proposed in Vermont will increase municipal and law enforcement insurance premiums; it will cost the property taxpayer more. It will increase opportunities for litigation. It may discourage well-qualified individuals from staying in policing or from deciding to take up a law enforcement career.
Fortunately, there are much more effective ways to ensure officer accountability and continuous improvement that do not rely on wasteful litigation. One such approach has been proposed by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT). VLCT, working with a number of communities and police agencies, has suggested increasing funding and staffing for Vermont’s Criminal Justice Council empowering it to work with police agencies to improve officer training opportunities, and allow it to work with police agencies and municipalities to address the question of officer accountability.
And finally, Mr. Lyall’s remarks about the Bennington Police Department are way off base and insulting to the men and women who work hard to serve us all. One can only wonder why the Executive Director of ACLU of Vermont would find it necessary to denigrate those who serve simply because there is disagreement with respect to a controversial public policy question.
Stuart A. Hurd
Town Manager
Bennington
Don't support S254 removing qualified immunity
As I understand it, qualified immunity, simply put, means that police officers, while performing their duties, cannot be personally sued for actions taken during an investigation or arrest. The law already allows the municipality that the officers work for are allowed to be sued for unnecessary harmful actions, real or imagined, against any person. This bill, S254, is cosponsored by Bennington's Senate member, Dick Sears.
Colorado and New Mexico have had a similar law in place for about a year, according to the Bennington Banner. Our legislative council contacted these states asking for comments on how the law was working out. The response was "too early to tell." To me, this seems to mean not very well. If it was working satisfactorily, the states would be lauding it. In one of the above states, 65 percent of officer resignations in the last year have been because of qualified immunity being rescinded.
Do we want this to happen in Bennington and Vermont? Our police officers already have, as of late, had many restrictions applied to hinder their actions "to protect and serve," as is their pledge.
It almost seems that members of our Senate are taking the worst case scenarios from around the country and using those examples to justify these stumbling blocks to our police officers while doing their best to perform their duties.
So please, Senator Sears, I would ask you and your colleagues to seriously consider preventing this bill from moving forward.
Ron Alderman
Bennington
Trump helped spark Russian invasion
I’m not surprised that many Republicans are trying to blame Biden for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The more people they can get to believe that’s true, or even to discuss whether it’s true, the fewer people will be talking about the likelihood that Putin was induced to risk the invasion by the drumbeat of pro-Russian opinions cascading nonstop from Trump, Fox and a whole host of politicians and public figures of the Republican/conservative/fascist persuasion.
Putin obviously is very aware that approval of him and Russia has grown immensely over the last several years. He is aware that several segments of the U.S.' far right have publicly portrayed Russia as a better and more moral society than America. Surely Putin is aware that many of the “white nationalists” marching in Charlottesville were chanting “Russia is our friend.”
Putin’s obviously aware that Trump and his millions of worshipers admire him, that Trump had already weakened the unity of NATO and that Biden’s response to an invasion has to take those things into account. Does anyone actually think that all of this wouldn’t give Putin the idea that this is a great time to flex some military muscle and acquire some territory at the same time? Not to mention that the invasion is likely to damage Biden politically and work to the advantage of Trump, who Putin would love to see back in the White House.
Lee Russ
Bennington