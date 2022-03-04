Thanking voters for support
Thank you to those who wrote my name in for election to the Southwest Vermont Technical Center Board. It’s an honor to serve. It’s critical that a non-college option be available for students with strong skills.
Chuck Putney
Bennington
Commend the men and women of BPD
In response to the recent commentaries by James Lyall and Stuart Hurd regarding the Qualified Immunity bill S.254 currently before the Senate Judiciary Committee. While I disagree with Stu's position on Qualified Immunity, I do agree with him that it is unfortunate that Mr. Lyall chose to single out Bennington as “all that’s wrong with Vermont Law Enforcement.”
James Lyall missed an opportunity to commend the men and women of the Bennington Police Department and its leadership on the tremendous progress that has been made by local law enforcement since the International Police Chief’s report three years ago. Change is never easy, and it takes time, but without the commitment of community leaders change doesn’t happen.
As I said in the beginning of the conversation about qualified immunity, S.254 is not about tearing down police officers, but ensuring that people harmed by extreme, negligent policing, or the rare but unacceptable bad faith policing have access to the civil justice system.
Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington
No aid to Ukraine until aid to Palestinians
This morning's (03/04/22) Banner alerted me to the possibility of Gov. Phil Scott sending aid from Vermont to Ukraine. I don't want a penny of my VT tax money going to Ukraine unless Gov. Scott also proposes sending aid to the Palestinians, who have suffered for 70 years - suffering with the benediction of the United States to the tune of nearly $4 billion dollars in murderous aid per year to Israel.
Robert Nowak
North Bennington
Bad photo choices for Wednesday Banner
Shame on the Bennington Banner for featuring photos of police shooting guns on the front page of the March 3 edition. And double shame for the photograph on page 3 of an officer shooting at a model of a human torso from only a few feet away. There is something very wrong about these photos in a time when we are trying to move toward more community engaged policing. Guns in the hands of police are not to be celebrated in front page photos. It is sad that police need to carry guns at all. A far better photo by far would have been a human interest story with officers extending a helping hand to someone in need.
Sue Andrews
North Bennington
Northshire Day School Thanks the Community
On March 1, the towns of Manchester, Dorset, and Sunderland voted to appropriate funds to Northshire Day School, the area’s largest nonprofit early childhood education program.
Thank you for saying “yes” to this important work. Early childhood education makes it possible for families to fully participate in our local economy, allowing families and local businesses to achieve their goals.
Your investment strengthens our growing community, providing more positive outcomes for children. Investment in early childhood is known to increase high school graduation and college matriculation rates. Investing in a quality early childcare system also leads to fewer public expenses later.
Just last week, Let’s Grow Kids reported that Bennington County needs to increase the supply of full-day, full-year child care by at least 338 more infant slots, 91 toddler slots, and 157 preschooler slots to meet the demand for child care in our region. This year, Northshire Day School is working to add 15 permanent child care spaces to our center. We know that we have so much more to do.
In the meantime, thank you for investing in our community. Access to affordable, quality early childhood education makes the Northshire community a great place to live and work, all while helping our youngest children grow!
Jen Luty
Development Director
Northshire Day School