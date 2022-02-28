Trump is a white supremacist
Have you ever met a white supremacist who was supreme? I have not. Donald Trump is a white supremacist and other white supremacists love him.
Remember, he was the one who was supposed to make America great again. That's code for bringing back the good old days when whites completely brutalized people of color. In recent decades, white supremacists have learned to be a little more subtle in their brutality. There are not many lynchings, but we still have the George Floyds and the Ahmaud Arberys. Donald Trump allowed white supremacists to come out of their dark closets.
Whites have privilege, and we don't even realize it. People of color face unequal justice, housing segregation, inequitable employment opportunities, wage disparities, voter restrictions and suppression, poorer health care and education, and more dangerous neighborhoods. Some are subtle, some not so much. Our eyes are closed to most of these.
With liberty and justice for all.
G. Richard Dundas
Bennington
No herbicides in Lake Bomoseen
I am writing in opposition to the Lake Bomoseen Association’s plan to use herbicide in Lake Bomoseen to kill milfoil. I’m certainly not categorically opposed to efforts against invasive species, but the herbicide doesn’t kill just milfoil. Their proposal ignores plenty of viable non-chemical alternatives, and the effects of it are likely to dramatically hurt the fishery.
Bomoseen is eminently usable as is, with multiple public beaches, clean water and great fishing. The LBA plan calls for a third of the milfoil to be poisoned each year for three years, which would likely result in a lot less vegetation, but would wreak havoc on the fishery. Killing milfoil doesn’t result in an instant replacement by native vegetation as other lakes in the state have proven. Imagine if a third of your home was destroyed each year and you only re-built the bathroom each time!
I’m not some anti-science crazy. I’ve got three shots and I’m gonna get another booster soon. But the idea that we should trust SePRO, the company that makes the herbicide, is really beyond me. Their board is stocked with folks that have fought for looser regulations on chemicals for years, and they have no incentive to make Vermont better or care for our environment. Their only motive is to make money and sell chemicals.
Bomoseen is a true gem of a lake, and managing the milfoil in it should be done deliberately and not with chemicals.
Jody White
Shaftsbury
Disagree with Belogour's view of war
Three things struck me about Paul Belogour’s opinion piece about the war in Ukraine (Feb 22).
First, its amorality. Mr. Belogour welcomes the Russian attack as an opportunity for the United States to become the world’s sole superpower. He seems oblivious to the destruction, death, and suffering the war is bringing to millions of Ukrainian men, women, and children. It’s as if I were attending a community supper, saw a maniac stabbing and killing people at the next table over, and thought, “Good, now there’ll be more chicken for me.”
Second, the daydream quality of its argument. Mr. Belogour predicts that the war will trigger a cascade of repercussions that weaken Europe, Russia, and China, leaving the United States “the only superpower by default.” Things can work out as neatly as that when you’re sitting in a chair daydreaming about world domination, but not in real life.
Third, what if we were to become the sole superpower? Would we really have fewer problems? We failed in Afghanistan despite having the world’s most powerful military.
Our national debt has skyrocketed despite our having by far the world’s largest economy. Our most pressing problems are due, not to international competition, but to our own social and political behaviors. We could have huge clout over every other country, and it wouldn’t help us shore up our democratic principles and institutions; reduce income, health, and other inequalities; or come to grips with climate change. For those, we must look to ourselves.
David Anderson
Bennington
Don't need to diversify F&W board
Following is my response to the Feb. 22 article regarding representation on Vermont’s Fish and Wildlife board. The special interest group Protect our Wildlife seeks to diversify the board by appointing members that will vote no to coyote hunting, bear hounding and trapping. Apparently, they feel Vermonters are under-represented in the decision-making process.
I wonder how many life-long, dyed in the wool, Vermont sportsmen/women are members of their group? The article recommends “…board members are trained in biodiversity conservation and understand the modern extinction crisis and the role of science in decision-making…” Modern extinction crisis? What animals in Vermont are in danger of extinction but not already recognized and protected as such?
POW is but one of a national cartel of radical, litigious, cancel culture focused groups. Here are two examples that clearly demonstrate the cartel agenda. A bill introduced in New Hampshire would allow anti-hunting organizations to nominate people to serve on the state Fish and Game Commission. The Center for Biological Diversity has filed suit over the 2020 expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities on 2.2 million acres within the federal refuge system.
One of their concerns alleges that hunting on refuges threatens endangered species due to hunters trampling critical habitat. This outfit has 49 attorneys on staff. Bad news is, articles that ultimately rest upon personal bias, emotion, outlandish claims and misrepresentations will continue to occur. Good news is, such articles not only identify who the groups are, they also reveal what they are.
Frank Thompson
Sunderland