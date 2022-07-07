Thank a female veteran
I noticed Home Depot in Bennington has added a Veteran Parking spot close to their entrance. I don’t often park in these parking spots, but, I had a very large item I needed to return and had my sleeping toddler as well, so I decided the proximity to the entrance and the difficulty I knew I would have getting inside was enough that I was going to take that spot for a little while.
I opened my hatchback, got a cart, and started unloading a huge item. Suddenly, a woman walked by me and said loudly but not directly to me “So much for Veteran Parking.” I wish I could say this was the first time this has happened to me, but one of the main reasons I opt out of many veteran parking spots or other veteran public “benefits” is because people, and very often women, ignorantly assume that because I am a woman, I am not a veteran.
Typically I don't respond, but this time I simply said, “It’s a good thing I’m a Veteran.” I hoped my simple corrective statement would bring the woman who had just been bold enough to speak against me for parking in a spot she assumed was designated for someone else, to humble herself and apologize. Instead, she glared at me as she pulled her large black NY plate SUV out of her parking spot.
I just want to ask anyone reading this, please remember I am only one of over two million female veterans in the United States who might park there. Often our service is unknown, under-appreciated, or we are dismissed from even being recognized as a veteran, which would also mean we are carrying the burdens and scars of our service quietly and hoping we don’t get accosted for parking in the right parking spot.
Please take time today to reach out to a female veteran and thank them for their service. If you don’t know one, ask one of the many male veterans you know about a female they served with. If this letter makes it to the woman who did this, I forgive you. There's truly no way you could have known you were insulting a 90 percent combat disabled veteran. I just hope next time you extend appreciation instead of insult to the Wonder Woman parked in the Veteran Parking Spot.
Erynn Hazlett
Arlington
Thanks for the wonderful concert
Wow!! The Thursday Night Live concert at the Bennington Splash Pad was absolutely fabulous. It was a lovely summer evening and the entertainment was superb. Wanda Houston and the Convergence Trio brought world class jazz to Bennington.
How lucky we are to have to have this series, which is free to the public on Thursday evenings through September. Hats off to Jenny Dewar, Executive Director of Better Bennington Cooperation, for “orchestrating” this wonderful music series. Bring a chair, and give yourself a treat on an upcoming Thursday evening.
Lesley Jacobson
North Bennington
Help us make everyone safer
Domestic violence by an intimate partner is shockingly common. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline website, an average of 24 people per minute, mostly women, are assaulted, raped or stalked by an intimate partner; 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 7 men, have been the victim of severe physical violence by a partner.
You can make the difference in somebody’s life by being a PAVE Board member. At PAVE, Project Against Violent Encounters, we believe that domestic violence is preventable. Through our public policy, communications and capacity-building efforts, we align prevention and intervention strategies to advance social change. We believe that by sharing expertise, advocates and policy-makers can end domestic violence. For over 40 years, we have inspired, informed and connected all those concerned with this issue, because together we are stronger. The mission of the board is to end domestic and sexual violence by advocating for survivors, empowering people with respect and empathy, and providing educational outreach to the community to prevent future violence.
Please consider being a part of PAVE’s Board of directors. I am available to discuss any questions you may have. You can reach me by phone at 802-442-2370 or via email at assistantdirector@pavebennington.com.
When we come together, we create real change in the lives of individuals and in our communities. Join us in the movement to make Bennington County safe, inclusive, and equitable for everyone. Thank you.
Michael Dreiblatt
Assistant Director
Project Against Violent Encounters (PAVE)