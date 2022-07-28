Howard running for Bennington County Sheriff
My name is Joel R. Howard Jr, and I am running for the position of Bennington County Sheriff.
I would like to start off by telling you a bit about how the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department — or any sheriff’s department in Vermont — operates. Sheriff’s departments in Vermont have few mandated functions, among them transporting prisoners and mental health patients to and from court or jails or the hospital, and serving civil paperwork. To accomplish this, the BCSD receives funding from the state to pay for the sheriff and the two transport deputies, and funding from the county to pay for two administrative assistants and the facility, a total of five employees.
The BCSD has 38 employees, 32 sworn deputies of various ranks and six civilian staff. The other 33 employees have a job due to contracts that the BCSD has with different entities through the county. The contracts very from escorts, security, town patrols, ATV patrol, snowmobile patrol, marine patrol, and traffic control. In addition, the BCSD has had a deputy assigned to the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force for over 10 years and a deputy assigned to the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office as an investigator for over 14 years. And recently, the BCSD has been able to provide full time school resource officers to Shaftsbury and Pownal elementary schools. It’s a combination of contracting and obtaining a few grants that allow the BCSD to fill these roles and provide these services.
All costs associated with providing the above services—personnel, equipment, vehicles, vehicle maintenance and washes, training--are borne by the BCSD and does not increase the burden on taxpayers. This requires that the BCSD operate as both a law enforcement agency and a business. Sheriff’s departments in Vermont are not lead law enforcement agencies in their respective counties, though they may be primary patrol agencies in communities contracting for their services. Rather, they function as resource multipliers, assisting other agencies in a law enforcement capacity, or providing services to public and private entities that other agencies don’t have the ability to provide.
In this capacity, the BCSD has cultivated and maintained excellent working relations with municipal, state, and federal enforcement agencies that operate in Bennington County, as well as various service organizations such as the Center for Restorative Justice, Turning Point Center of Bennington, United Counseling Service of Bennington County, and Southern Vermont Medical Center.
The BCSD is a complex, multi-faceted agency to manage and lead, and I believe I am uniquely qualified to do so. Given that I’ve been with the agency for 16 years, working my way up from Deputy to Lieutenant, I’m very familiar with how it functions and what best practices should look like. In addition to my experience, I have a college degree in Criminal Justice, and I have attended and was awarded the Trilogy Award in leadership from The FBI. I am a DEA certified Drug Interdiction Officer and have been all over the country attending more than a dozen various drug interdiction trainings. I am certified by the Vermont Criminal Justice Council as a Non-Lethal Use of Force instructor, which carries the responsibility of providing annual mandated training to VT law enforcement officers. I have numerous other trainings and certifications that you can find on my website or my Facebook page.
I believe in transparency. I will post critical policies on the BCSD website for community review and input. Deputies will get body cameras as soon as economically possible, and body camera footage off critical incidents will be provided to the public as soon as lawfully able. As required by Act 56 of 2017, a citizen review board will be established to review those complaints against deputies that will be reported to the Vermont Criminal Justice Council. The BCSD will use social media along with its website to keep the public up to date on activities and press releases.
I believe in professionalism and providing the best service possible to all we serve. There has been a fair amount of discussion regarding the 5% administrative fee that the BCSD collects through its contracting and to which the sheriff is entitled by statute. Currently, that amounts to approximately $75,000 annually, a number that has been relatively stable over the last 6-7 years. I intend to use all that money to increase quality of life for department personnel, which, given that the BCSD provides services, will directly result in an improvement of quality of service to our communities. As just one example, one of my goals will be to train all patrol deputies to be certified medical first responders to provide the fastest medical assistance possible. “Quality of life” and “quality of service” includes not only material and training increases, but also expectations that deputies will adhere to the highest standards of our profession; this includes treating everyone a department member encounters with respect, fairness, and empathy.
This letter could be much longer, but I’ll close here and thank everyone for their support and encouragement. I hope I’ve shown you all that experience matters very much, and that my experience with the BCSD and where I intend to take it if elected makes me the best candidate. I would greatly appreciate your vote on August 9th.
Joel R. Howard Jr.
Pownal