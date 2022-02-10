As the applause dies down over the revitalization of our “great downtown,” and the public officials and smiling investors rise up from their bows over the new Putnam Block, I have a few questions. I have to wonder, is this worth $34 million for phase 1 and millions more for the two others? Has it come to this that the only way major development in Bennington can occur is by having the public pay for a majority of it?
Tax credits, grants, loans—seventeen different public offices contributed to the funds, along with a few private investors for the Putnam Block project. Why is the property still owned by the Bennington County Industrial Corporation? Is this commercial and residential development really “industrial”?
The project is the biggest construction project our town has seen in a long time, but it faces a hard row to hoe to fulfill all the promises of its developers.
It’s a miracle, really, that the project has sailed through unscathed in the permit process, all parts of government in sync that it should be built, nothing standing in its way. It’s downtown. There’s no Act 250 review.
The project will convert this old relic of a property into commercial space on the first floor and office and residential space in the stories above ground level. It’s the biggest deal this town has seen, perhaps ever. But it comes at a cost and a risk.
A month ago the paper reported that the owner of the Mini-Mart wants to purchase the corner lot to rebuild the business he has there into a bigger, better restaurant, deli and convenience store. This should be welcomed. Mr. Duby employs about a dozen people and has a very large clientele. Somebody, perhaps BCIC, decided to displace this active, long-term, thriving business, and that’s wrong. Doesn’t this go against everything we’re trying to achieve in downtown Bennington with long-term private investment?
No other development in this county has received such financial support as the Putnam Block. Not the proposed redevelopment of the old Tuttle property or the Old Mill on Benmont Avenue. These developments have been funded by private developers, the old-fashioned way. They had to make their way alone in life, without so many fathers. They pay taxes straight up, without any assistance.
Again I ask, is this worth it? Is this marriage of public and private interests healthy? I hate to think we’ve reached a point where nothing can get done unless government, and I mean you and I, pays for it. We’re losing the distinction between private and public in projects like the Putnam Block.
Why couldn’t this project have been done entirely by the private developers?
Then I think what those million dollars of public money could do to renovate the town of Bennington, instead of funding the Putnam Block. The old Southern Vermont College campus only cost about $5 million. The town wouldn’t buy it, but it would have solved many of our problems. Our parks need work and rec center is in real need of renovation.
Nobody asked us to fund the Putnam Block. I doubt if it would have passed as an article at town meeting if it were put to a vote. Decisions as important as this one—whether to fund downtown commercial and residential development with public funding and benefits—don’t get made by the voters. It’s lucky we have the Banner to keep us up to date about it.
It’s not too late to do something about the Putnam Block. At least the Mini-Mart could be allowed to stay, bringing private funding to the project, reducing the need for a portion of the public funding.
There was a time when public officials played a far less compromised role in development. They showed up for the ribbon cutting, and then bragged about it at the next election. But then government became shareholders, partners, landlords, and close friends with developers, and a line was crossed.
We want Bennington to flourish. The Putnam Block might succeed, if it finds tenants and residents. It’s risky, but we might as well enjoy it. We paid for it.
Mike Bethel
Bennington
I am writing to express my support for Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner for Select Board in the upcoming election.
I feel heartened seeing the development of downtown Bennington, and I feel hopeful as I see the energy committee, police task force, Interfaith Council, and other groups tackling the challenges facing our town. I know that our town has its struggles – all places do – but I find that Jeannie and Jeanne are willing to listen and to help Bennington residents find ways to get involved to make the town happier and healthier. I see people volunteering their time and energy for many different tasks, and it seems that no matter what I attend – whether meetings about energy, a Window Dressers build, town activities, or whatever – Jeannie and Jeanne are there. They pitch in. They support ideas. They consider the budget. They have proven that they will do the work in our town.
I recommend them for another term on our Select Board.
Nancy Thompson
Bennington