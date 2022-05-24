‘Give Police Department to the Grandmothers’
Don Keelan’s May 21 column rightfully says that “too many (of our young people) are in recovery or tied up in the criminal justice system.” What he doesn’t say is how do we change that? Zach Norris, in his book Defund Fear: Safety Without Policing, Prisons, and Punishment gives us some good ideas. By presenting the true, often tragic, stories of young people whose lives were destroyed by the punishment-based safety system currently in place, Norris shows that this system is based more on punishment and retribution than accountability and safety.
Norris urges a reimagining of what it takes for a community to be “safe.” He emphasizes the need for abundant resources and strong relationships. That is a tall order, for sure, but the situation is so dire throughout the nation that we can’t wait much longer. We must urgently put our financial and human resources towards developing a care-based system of public safety. The poem, “Can We Please Give the Police Department to the Grandmothers,” by Junauda Petrus imagines what that “care-based” system could mean to a child or teenager who has been deprived, punished, looked on with suspicion, or isolated in prison. In place of police and prisons, Petrus imagines a squad of state-sponsored grandmothers dishing out heaping servings of good food and tough love — helping young people who have lost their way flourish again. She writes:
“If you up to mischief, they will pick you up swiftly in their sweet ride and look at you until you catch shame and look down at your lap. She asks you if you are hungry and you say “yes” and of course you are. She got a crown of dreadlocks and on the dashboard you see brown faces like yours, shea buttered and loved up.
And there are no precincts.
Just love temples, that got spaces to meditate and eat delicious food. mangoes, blueberries, nectarines, cornbread, peas and rice, fried plantain, fufu, yams, greens, okra, pecan pie, salad and lemonade.
Things that make your mouth water and soul arrive.”
When we do wrong, wouldn’t we all hope for the grace and tenderness of a care-based justice system? One that gives us the opportunity to find our best selves again.
Julie Haupt, Linda Putney, and Jack Rossiter-Munley on behalf of The Justice Reading Group
A Community Justice Project Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington