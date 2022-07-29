Thank you for sending someone from your staff to the Coffee Bar for the Bennington Meet & Greet with Attorney General candidate Rory Thibault.
I think the Attorney General is one of the most important races on the ballot this year. My husband and I went to meet Rory and I’m very glad we did. I liked what he had to say about protecting and defending reproductive rights, anti-corruption and ethics, and most notably for me, public safety.
I think it’s important to have an Attorney General that will appear in court from time to time on certain high profile trials. I was very surprised (Democratic candidate Charity) Clark has never tried any cases in court. I guess I just assumed/expected that someone who had worked in former Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s office for so long would have trial experience. I also think it was inappropriate for T.J. Donovan to resign as the Vermont AG to become a high-priced lobbyist. It may not be illegal in today’s AG office but it certainly appears to be inappropriate.
I was concerned after watching an earlier debate where Ms. Clark said she thought the current practices in place were sufficient. I think it’s time for the AG’s office to take a harder look at our anti-corruption and ethics laws, and I wanted to ask Rory about that myself. I was pleased to learn anti-corruption and ethics is a priority for Mr. Thibault.
I hope we get more state wide candidates in Bennington. Bennington County is too often forgotten. When Rory Thibault returns to Bennington, I plan to be there with some follow up questions and I hope The Banner covers that visit as well.
Kelly Carroll
Bennington