To the editor: The Bennington Select Board is going too far too fast with its plan for three too ambitious projects. Most of the time the board has been far too slow and even negligent of its responsibilities for improving the town. But this time their vision is in overdrive, and they ought to be given a ticket for speeding.
First is the rehab of the old middle school. I was in favor of this idea because it offered the town a gymnasium that it needs without having to spend tax dollars on new construction. We need a gym to meet our obligations to provide recreational opportunities for our young people, supplementing the good work of the YMCA. But the way the board is going about it is all wrong. The members have chosen the most extravagant plan for restoring the entire school.
In my view, this is an unwise investment. The board has not provided enough detail to justify the project. When it holds hearings next month on this and the other projects, they need to explain themselves, and we ought to insist on clear answers.
Next is the skateboard park at the old train station parking lot. I thought the group that has proposed this park was only asking for permission to use the lot, but on Monday night we learned that the town plans on giving money to build the park, making us responsible for a project that was originally going to be privately-funded.
Finally, there’s the plan for the former National Guard Armory, which the town plans on taking over in coming years. Town land was swapped for this project, without any idea of what it will cost the taxpayers of Bennington to run and maintain the Armory. I’ve asked officials and they don’t know what it will cost. That in my mind is fiscal negligence. I have asked them if it could be as much as $250,000 a year. Their answer: it could be. The worst of it is, no one has any clear idea of what we’ll use the building for or even why we need it.
Who is going to pay for these three projects? You guessed it, we will. Okay, part of the money is coming from the fund allocated to Vermont through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. The state got $2.7 billion from this act, and the Legislature shared some of it with the towns and cities. Our share is $3.9 million. It’s a one-time injection of capital funds that our Select Board is rushing to spend, without fulling appreciating the continuing cost of these projects.
They say that people who win lotteries or receive large legacies from estates often end up bankrupt, because the money isn’t treated the same way as funds that are earned from our labor. The money corrupts them, and destroys their natural caution to spend only what they can afford. They are blind to the consequences of their expenditures.
ARPA money has done the same to the town of Bennington. It’s like a drug. It has messed with the thinking of our leaders, and opened the door to extravagant commitments.
We live in uncertain times. Some say a recession is imminent. There’s inflation and rising fuel costs. Nobody can say when the COVID crisis will be over. This is not a time when the town can afford to be irresponsible.
The board needs to slow down and take the time to weigh the real costs of these projects. This found money is going to run out some day. But the cost of improving and maintaining these three projects is inevitably going to stick us with obligations we wouldn’t have assumed.
We’ve lost focus. For long term fiscal health, our first duty ought to be to improve the size of the town grand list, through new businesses and new private investments that will allow us to grow responsibly and stay within our means.
I urge the citizens of Bennington to attend these meetings and educate ourselves as to what is going on. These are our tax dollars that are at risk.
Mike Bethel
Bennington