Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.