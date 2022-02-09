“Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost.” – Sen. Mitt Romney
The cult wing of the Republican Party has issued an interpretation of Jan. 6 that might have been torn right out of their deposed leader’s playbook. The chaos and the carnage that horrified the entire nation was, according to them, a “Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
My God, how dumb do they think we are!
I guess all those images of the butt ends of panicked Republicans running for their lives and barricading themselves in their offices were just misinterpreted. Maybe they were just displays of an overzealousness to make ordinary citizens feel welcome.
Our former president’s niece wrote a book aptly called “Too Much and Never Enough” that sold nearly one million copies on its first day of release. In it, she attempted to explain why her uncle is the way he is and she succeeded—wonder of wonders—in instilling a modicum of sympathy for him from this reader.
Mary is the daughter of the ex-president’s older brother, who drank himself to death in 1981. The real villain in her book is the family patriarch, whose children were all, in different ways, damaged by his psychological tyranny.
One of the things he taught his second oldest son, after it became apparent that Mary’s father was both uninterested and incapable of managing the real estate empire that bore the family name, was to never back down from a lie. It wasn’t all that different from the cynical conviction of George W. Bush’s Svengali, Karl Rove, who maintained that if you repeat a lie often enough, it starts to sound like the truth.
The trick is to dig in. And the more the truth rises up, the deeper you dig.
The fatherly advise was never more apparent than it is in was has come to be known as The Big Lie. Without one single solitary bit of evidence to support the claim, including findings of courts presided over by judges his administration appointed, our previous president has maintained that the 2020 election was stolen from him and that Vice President Mike Pence could have singlehandedly overturned one of the most carefully monitored elections in history.
Mr. Pence, whose dreams of occupying the Oval Office are as likely come to fruition as his someday building a weekend getaway on Pluto, told a meeting of the conservative Federalist Society in Orlando on Feb. 4 that nowhere in the Constitution is he given the right to void the results of a fair election.
Pence, whose past relationship with the former president was reminiscent of Ronnie’s adoration for Nancy, should have known that his conscience-laden bout with the truth would bring down his former boss’s wrath, complete with the trademark name-calling.
The former president, posting on an aide’s Twitter account because he has been banned from the platform for serial lying, shot back that Pence was an “automatic conveyor belt for Old Crow Mitch McConnell.” Like much of what the ex-president says, I’m not sure what it means exactly, but it is worth pointing out that he is only four years younger than the minority leader. At least he had enough respect to capitalize “Old Crow.”
His father’s admonishment evidently was a lesson well learned. The extent to which it succeeded is reflected in the fact that a sizable faction of a once revered and respected political party has embraced this twisted philosophy with open arms.
Except for gerrymandering and planting sycophants on local boards and commissions in the hopes that control will expand to state and national arenas, the GOP has never been much for down the road thinking. The permanent damage to the planet caused by the continued stonewalling of measures to combat climate change is a good example. Their refusal to address the death and devastation caused by the mass proliferation of guns in this country is another.
But what possible good can be served by casting an unruly mob of fanatics, who were egged on by a would-be despot with a compulsive refusal to admit he lost, as “ordinary citizens” engaging in a legitimate political demonstration? Five police officers died and 140 were injured. Millions of dollars of destruction was wrought on one of the most hallowed buildings in the country. Do “ordinary citizens” get dressed up in costumes that look as if they were inspired by Hollywood horror movies to make political statements?
What the Republican National Committee, in its shameful censoring of the two members of its party with the courage to do the right thing, has really done was to legitimize and condone the atrocities committed by a frenzied mob on Jan. 6 and pave the way for the next assault on our democracy.
A final note: While people in this world are sleeping in cardboard boxes, the city of Rotterdam is considering dismantling a section of the historic Koningshaven Bridge in order that the yacht commissioned by Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, might sail under it. Bezos is the world’s third richest individual, but it certainly could be argued that he has the world’s biggest ego.
Outraged residents of the city plan to arm themselves with eggs, which certainly promises a banner year for poultry farmers.