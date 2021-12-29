— Sarah Palin, the deflated soccer mom who presided over a dysfunctional family that made the Reagan clan look fairly stable, recently said at one of those right wing hate fests that she would be getting the Covid-19 vaccine “over my dead body.” It is my understanding that dead bodies are exactly what the vaccine is supposed to prevent, but then Palin, the bullet we dodged back in 2008, always had a strange way of interpreting reality. Hence, I guess, her popularity with the right.
At the same event, Jesse Walters, who once ambushed people for Bill O’Reilly’s defunct program, used the term “kill shot” in his rant about the evil Dr. Anthony Fauci. It prompted general outrage from people, who thought Walters should be consigned to the same rubbish heap that O’Reilly now occupies. Fox dismissed the incendiary remark as “a metaphor” and, no doubt, set its corporate brain trust to work deciding what to call it if one of Walter’s unhinged devotees actually drew a bead on Fauci.
— One of the year’s biggest box-office disappointments was the remake of “West Side Story.” Although lauded critically, the $100 million musical suffered a miserable $10.5 million opening take. A week later, a Marvel superhero movie was well on the way to becoming the first post-pandemic movie to reach the hallowed $1 billion mark.
At the risk of seeming melodramatic, the fact that the world obviously prefers Spider-Man to Stephen Sondheim doesn’t bode well for our future.
— Exxon/Mobil told local residents that a massive explosion at their oil refinery in Baytown, Texas on Dec. 23 would not compromise air quality in the immediate area. That is a little like women getting reassurances from Jack the Ripper that the streets in Whitechapel were safe to walk at night.
— Why does ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir sit as if he is about to do an imitation of a chicken?
— Sally Ann Howes died on Dec. 19. She never entered the exalted realm of A-list movie stars, but she was the very first replacement for Julie Andrews in the Broadway production of “My Fair Lady” in 1957. Her most noted film role was in an expensive adaptation of Ian Fleming’s only children’s book in which she played a character named Truly Scrumptious. It evidently was a tradition in her family to watch “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” every holiday season. Many people speculated that, at age 91, she had endured the movie enough times and that her passing was probably an early Christmas gift from God.
— Gov. Phil Scott’s Republican sensibilities seem to be increasing exponentially with the rapidly growing number of coronavirus cases in Vermont. I had almost forgotten.
— Bob Ross, who passed away in 1995, is still watched by millions who are spiritually soothed by the gentle platitudes he imparts while he paints a picture utilizing many of the same tools that people use when they are redoing a room in their homes. In Ross’s world, there are no mistakes, only “happy accidents.” He rode that dubious philosophy all the way to being a cottage industry.
You might not find examples of the finished product in many major museums, but similar paintings hang in every motel room in the country. I still have never quite settled in my own mind, however, why anyone would even want to finish a painting in half an hour.
— To the great disappointment of many women voters in Texas, who hoped that he would bring a touch of Magic Mike to those dull press briefings, Matthew McConaughey decided that he would not challenge Greg Abbott in the 2022 run for governor of Texas. McConaughey’s advisors finally concluded that “How Could He Possibly Be Worse?” was not a winning catch line even if it was true.
— There is a distinct line between optimistic and delusional. Those of you who thought that the state of Texas would ever pardon George Floyd for a 2004 drug conviction are on the wrong side of it.
— For the first time, the winner of the most annoying commercial of 2021 doesn’t go to one of those television lawyers. My current favorite of this bunch is the one who tries to pass himself off as just one of the guys, whether he is dispensing pearls of wisdom for awed patrons at the local diner or laughing it up with the gang at the bowling alley. The prize doesn’t go to that creepy cartoon car dealer and his wife, who still think it is necessary to remind potential buyers that their kids and menagerie of pets aren’t part of the deal — as if anyone would consider buying the car if they were.
This year, the honor goes to that woman yakking on her phone to someone about getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Don’t try changing the channels to avoid it because she pops up everywhere. I got so weary of watching her emote with her irritating drama school intensity, I actually gave some thought to having my own shots rescinded. It is a perfect example of good intentions done to death.
— The dumbest statement of the year was spoken by the woman who complained that Joe Biden had been elected to do something about the pandemic and he hasn’t done very much. Odds are that she was an admirer of the man whose initial handling of the virus is one of the primary reasons President Biden is such a disappointment to her.
— The wife of Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and all-around media sewer worker, was arrested and charged with domestic assault on Christmas Eve. Jones has had a tough year. In November, a Connecticut judge found him liable for damages in a suit filed by the parents of children who were killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting that Jones loathsomely maintains was staged.
A lawyer for Mrs. Jones projected confidence that his client would be exonerated. “There isn’t a jury in the world that would blame her,” he told reporters.
Happy New Year. Keep thinking in terms of up.