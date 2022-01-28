Lately, all I see on the news is rage. This is not good. I fear the nation is beginning to boil over. Sure, COVID alone is enough to drive us crazy, but add the strong sauce of politics, religion, sexual identity, and other issues to the mix and you’ve got the makings of a bad stew.
How a person can get up in the morning and begin hating people they don’t know just because they are of a different color or nationality or religious persuasion? And not just this one or that one, but hate goes to whole categories of people—people who are different from us. They think differently than we do. How can that be so? Are they mad? It’s awful just to hate.
It’s one thing to disagree with somebody. That’s natural and an essential part of a full life. You don’t want to give that up. When you walk away from a subject, you concede the debate. In fact, shying away from differences is only going to make this situation worse. We need to face each other, candidly, respectfully, and listen to the other side.
Are we then agreed that this is a good policy? Okay, then, hear me out on a controversial issue, and tell me where I go wrong.
I have a problem with Proposition 5. That’s the proposal to amend the Vermont Constitution to create a constitutional right to an abortion. It’s called the “Right to Personal Reproductive Autonomy Amendment.” It would add this to the state constitution-- "an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course."
There are many who support a woman’s right to an abortion, and many who oppose it. In November of 2022 we’ll have a ballot article that asks whether Vermonters should create this new right in the constitution.
Down in Washington, the Supreme Court is said to be leaning toward overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1971 decision that recognized a woman’s right to choose an abortion without government intrusion. This amendment to the Vermont Constitution is said to be a way of bypassing the coming change of policy.
Whether you agree with it or not, are you able to discuss this issue with those who oppose your views without becoming upset? I wonder. Abortion brings out hard feelings in most everyone. For me, life begins with a heartbeat, and the idea of an abortion repels me, on the most basic level. It’s homicide, in my opinion.
Check your blood pressure now. Are you seething, offended by what I’ve just written? Do you hate me for having that belief? Take a deep breath.
You know the Golden Rule, do unto others what you would have them do unto you. I was taught that from my earliest childhood, and I don’t see how we can get around it. It’s about as basic an idea as there is. I would like to discuss controversial issues with you anytime. But not if the “discussion” turns into a fight, no thank you. Not if hate is present in the way you dismiss my thinking, talk over me, and walk away after you’ve had the last word.
We need some rules. If only we could invent a vaccine against intolerance. I’m just saying, we can do a lot better if we spoke not about “rights” and demands, but about feelings and deeply-held beliefs. That can be the beginning of understanding, and the defeat of hate.
Let me just say I do try to practice what I preach. Personally I do not wake up every day looking for a fight or just randomly hating an individual. I wish more people would practice this.
Racism and hatred have no room in my heart. I wish that for everyone.