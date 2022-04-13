It will come as no surprise to anyone who reads this column that I do not agree with many Republican values or priorities. I want, at the outset, to state that I am referring to those traditional values that have served as foundational principles for honorable people who just happen have a different concept of how government should function.
I don’t agree that business interests should always take precedence over the public good. I don’t agree that the GOP’s constant refrain about minimal government interference is compatible with legislation that intrudes into the most private aspects of personal lives. What’s so wrong about putting people’s welfare first and minding your own damn business?
But, they have as much right to disagree with me as I do with them.
My chief objection to Republican politics today, however, has more to do with the degeneration of the party itself than it does to any disagreements with their political objectives, although those exist in abundance, too.
Any political party that is determined to make voting as difficult and/or complicated as possible has either finally come to the realization that it seriously underestimated the public’s gullibility quotient or decided that its viability takes precedence over the most basic rules that govern a democracy. Or both, but neither bodes well for the future.
America needs two strong political parties that are able to debate issues and find compromises when they are necessary, two vital elements in any democracy that are in alarmingly short supply in our government today. Common ground is as elusive as Bigfoot. Name-calling serves as debate and compromise has been banished since Newt Gingrich slinked out of Georgia.
Conservative columnist George Will recently stated that, in a sane political environment, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson would have been confirmed in the Senate by a 100-0 vote. The final tally was 53-47 with only three Republicans finding the courage to do the right thing and the rest of them taking refuge in huffy offense over baseless charges involving Judge Jackson’s supposed leniency in cases involving pornography.
Sen. Tom Cotton recently implied that Judge Jackson was a “Nazi sympathizer.” A statement that most would find offensive if it originated on a far right radio station is illustrative of the sewer level many Republican politicians operate on today.
I am still hopeful that the spirit of men like Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, and Bob Dole will ultimately prevail over the pall cast by people like Cotton, Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham, and a number of other certifiable nutcakes, whose only demonstrable talent is getting their names mentioned in connection with divisive hate-mongering or appalling stupidity. (One of them can’t even spell Mickey Mouse’s name right!)
Eisenhower was perceptive enough to warn about the potential danger posed by the military industrial complex. George W. Bush, urged on by the coterie of war-mongering advisors who surrounded him, launched an invasion into a country that had nothing to do with the 9/11 attacks. He partially justified his catastrophic decision by citing phony intelligence that Iraq was in possession of weapons of mass destruction.
When Bush II was gone, we thought we had seen the worst of it. Little did we know.
The descent of the scope of the GOP’s concepts of morality, legality, and integrity from Ike to its last ringmaster dwarfs the Grand Canyon. I am still able to nourish a sort of redemptive hope because, though we may be still limping and even bleeding from the experience, the United States of America survived that last administration. The nation ultimately triumphed over the most blatant attempt to undermine and destroy values that have been synonymous with the word “America” since its founding.
I don’t think it is possible to overstate the magnitude of that achievement. The chief architect of that inglorious moment in our history may still be hawking his snake oil on what has come to be known as his Word Salad Tour, but it’s becoming increasingly apparent that the disjointed syntax and the concocted grievances are just so much wind and, like, all winds, will eventually subside into nothingness. For now, the specter may linger and haunt but, as far as political timelines go, 2024 might just as well be a quarter century away. A lot can happen in all that time even for a man so adept at keeping justice at bay.
I have always felt that the GOP serves as a tireless crusader for the best interests of a very small percentage of the people in America despite their constant nods of concern over the plight of the working class. Talk, as the saying goes, is cheap. There may have been, over the years, some issues supported by Republican politicians that directly benefited the working class, but I would hazard a guess that any support was predicated on it exacting no perceptible strain on the fortunes of the rich.
President Biden has offered up legislation that would make life immeasurably easier for the working class people in this country and it has met with a stony opposition from Republicans and Joe Manchin, a pseudo-Democrat who is concerned about the high cost of yacht maintenance while the working class people in West Virginia descend further into poverty.
The next time you hear a Republican (or Manchin for that matter) paying lip service to any concern for the lot of the working class, remember the Child Tax Credit that they consigned to oblivion because it might raise taxes on the rich. That is where the party’s heart is and where it will remain until the people in America whose lives are so minimized and diminished because of it understand that they can change it all in a moment… in a ballot box.