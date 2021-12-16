Have you lost a loved one to COVID-19?
The Bennington Banner has covered the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community and region throughout the pandemic. We have documented caseloads, the death rate, hospitalization numbers, symptoms, vaccinations and more.
We would now like to remember, honor and celebrate some of our neighbors who lost their lives to the virus. This deadly disease had a serious impact on our families, friends and coworkers, and the Banner hopes to put a human face on the numbers.
We invite readers who lost someone near and dear to COVID-19 to submit a 250-word remembrance of that loved one, along with a photograph. We plan to run these remembrances the week after Christmas.
Submit your remembrance and photograph to news@benningtonbanner.com. Submissions may be edited for style. We appreciate your participation.