People sometimes ask me how I come up with a subject to write about every week. I assure them that, with the motley crew we have had in Washington for the past five years, it isn’t difficult.
Every once in a while, however, I just get weary of the sheer idiocy: An elected representative in the United States Congress who doesn’t know the difference between the name of a vegetable soup and Hitler’s secret police; an ex-president tearing up classified documents and flushing them down a toilet (even if it does serve as the perfect metaphor for what he almost did to the country).
I, like many people, find refuge in the movies, occasionally in this column and often in my personal life. The entertainment industry’s annual pat-ourselves-on-the-backathon is drawing to an end with the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27. Every year, I say to someone that I couldn’t care less about the Academy Awards anymore. I know that because, when I said it this year, a friend reminded me that I said it last year. And, yes, the year before.
It is fairly common for film lovers to carp about Academy choices. Author Mark Harris’ 2008 book, “Pictures at a Revolution,” is a fascinating look at the evolution of the winner of the Best Picture Oscar in 1967. It is probably a bit naïve to believe that quality is the major component of this most coveted of all the awards lavished in the film business and 1967 seems particularly indicative of the fact that it is not always true.
There were five nominees back in 1967 rather than the 10 that glut the ceremony today.
20th Century Fox, in the hopes of repeating the blockbuster success of “The Sound of Music” two years earlier, was responsible for “Doctor Dolittle.” The elephantine production only hastened the end of the big-budget Hollywood musicals and sent star Rex Harrison back to the relative safety of the stage. (Harrison said that “The Sound of Music” was the only time he ever rooted for the Nazis.) The presence of “Doctor Dolittle” in the Best Picture category is evidence that a studio can unduly influence Academy members with what is euphemistically referred to as “wining and dining.”
“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” was a cloying love story that featured the first interracial kiss in a mainstream film and, for that reason, passed itself off as one of Stanley Kramer’s trailblazers. It was both an enormous financial success and the final pairing of two of the screen’s most admired actors, Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, who died before the movie was released.
Two of the films, “The Graduate” and “Bonnie and Clyde,” would prove to be enormously influential milestones in both screen permissiveness and style.
But it was “In the Heat of the Night” that prevailed on Oscar night. Norman Jewison’s tense and atmospheric crime drama about the uneasy collaboration between a white sheriff in a small Mississippi town and a Black detective from Philadelphia, was a perfectly unobjectionable choice.
The Academy Award for direction, however, went to Mike Nichols for “The Graduate.”
The list of directors and actors who never won a competitive Oscar is daunting. Alfred Hitchcock, Howard Hawks, Buster Keaton, Orson Welles, Charles Chaplin, Fritz Lang, Douglas Sirk, and Preston Sturges never won for direction. Greta Garbo, Lillian Gish, Kirk Douglas, Glenn Close, Jean Arthur, Richard Burton, Montgomery Clift, and Cary Grant never gave a performance that won them the coveted statuette.
The movies are as much illusion as they are substance and that distillation might apply to the Oscar itself. It is very important to the film industry that the recipients display a certain amount of public reverence for the Oscar even if they don’t necessarily regard it as the absolute pinnacle of achievement in their professional lives.
Dustin Hoffman once made an innocently derogatory statement about the award and drew down the wrath of Frank Sinatra, no less, whose career was virtually resurrected in 1953 by winning as Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “From Here to Eternity.”
Mr. Sinatra would certainly frown on some of the flagrant disrespect shown by some winners (who probably couldn’t have cared less about incurring his disapproval). Fredric March and Cher found the heaviness of the statuette useful as doorstops. Vivien Leigh lost one of her two Oscars and reportedly used the other as a toilet paper holder. Katharine Hepburn gave one of her four awards to a friend in the hospital to cheer him up.
When his godson told Clark Gable that he needed a hammer, Gable handed him his “It Happened One Night” Oscar to pound nails with, telling the boy to keep it. After Gable’s death, his godson had the battered statuette restored and returned to the actor’s son.
In 1951, a restriction was placed on future winners who wanted to sell their Oscars that stated that the award would first have to be offered back to the Academy for the purchase price of $1. Michael Jackson paid a pre-restriction $1.54 million for the 1939 Best Picture statuette from “Gone with the Wind.” It has since disappeared.
A similar fate awaited the Academy Award given to Margaret Rutherford for her wonderful performance as the dotty Duchess of Brighton in “The V.I.P.s”(1963). After the actress died in 1972, it was discovered that her friend and live-in companion had systematically sold off most of the contents of her London home. Dame Margaret’s Oscar has never been recovered.
My favorite film this year was “Don’t Look Up,” a heavy-handed, but effective and topical examination of the ease with which people allow themselves to be manipulated. The Best Picture favorite is “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s much admired movie about an embittered, antisocial rancher in Montana. I thought it was magnificently filmed, beautifully acted, exhaustive, and more than slightly boring. That combination dovetails with any number of the Academy’s past winners.