“There’s no safe place.” -- Highland Park resident Barbara Harte
One of the songs that we sang at St. John’s in North Bennington over the Fourth of July weekend was Irving Berlin’s venerable “God Bless America.”
Berlin, born Israel Beilin in 1888 in Russia, wrote the original version of the iconic song while he was stationed at Camp Upton in Yaphank, New York during the First World War. He intended it to be part of a revue that the camp was staging, but decided it was inappropriate for a show called Yip Yip Yaphank and set it aside where it would languish until the ominous prospect of another world war became apparent in Europe 20 years later.
Mr. Berlin had revised some of the original lyrics when Kate Smith sang “God Bless America” on the Armistice Day broadcast of her radio show in 1938. “Stand beside her and guide her to the right with a light from above” had been altered to “… guide her through the night with a light from above” because the composer was concerned about the negative political connotations associated with the word “right.”
Not everyone was a fan of the song. Woody Guthrie wrote “This Land Is Your Land” as a sort of refutation to the association implied in Berlin’s lyrics between God and America. God, Mr. Guthrie argued, and America should remain as distinctly separate as the founding fathers intended that they be. He was right about that.
The Ku Klux Klan reviled the song simply because Mr. Berlin was Jewish.
Kate Smith was something of a national icon herself. When President Franklin D. Roosevelt introduced her to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth he said, “This is Kate Smith; this is America.”
The Washington Post titled their appreciation of her after her death in 1986, “The Resilient Voice of America.” She began her career in show business on the stage where she was often the target of fat jokes that left her crying in her dressing room after the performance. Her considerable size was often a topic of discussion throughout her career. At one point she lost so much weight that people didn’t recognize her on the street, so she indulged in a spree of chocolate sundaes and regained much of it. She enjoyed people stopping her to talk.
Life wasn’t always easy for her but she held on to her unflappable good nature the way she held to the high notes of a song. She was badly injured when she fell through a glass shower door in the 1960s. A diabetic coma in 1976 left her with brain damage and parasitic relatives reportedly left her near penniless. Wheelchair bound and looking thin and frail four years before her death, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
President Ronald Reagan said, "Kate always sang from her heart, and so we always listened with our hearts."
“When the Moon Comes Over the Mountain” and “God Bless America” would remain Kate Smith’s signature songs for decades. She integrated her plus size into a mystique that seemed synonymous with the gregarious character of the nation, complimenting the power in her voice. Her rendition of “God Bless America” can still stir a latent sense of patriotism in the most jaded of souls.
Irving Berlin’s last Broadway musical, “Mr. President,” was not successful, but the rousing song at the finale was called “This Is a Great Country.” It never supplanted “God Bless America” in the national consciousness, but it was ample proof that Berlin’s love for his adopted country had never waned.
What Irving Berlin would think of America today?
I wondered how much time elapsed between the time a congregation in a small stone church in a quiet Vermont town sang “God Bless America” and the moment a young man dressed like something out of a Brian De Palma horror film began shooting from a rooftop at a crowd gathered for an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill.
Six justices on the so-called Supreme Court recently made guns even more readily available to maladjusted misfits like the one in Illinois. I wondered what they thought when the media reported that a two-year-old boy was wandering around by himself on a sidewalk after America’s latest gun massacre. The child’s father had thrown himself over his son to protect him and later died of his injuries. His mother was also murdered.
No one should be concerned, beyond the bloody carnage he inflicted, that the deranged killer broke any laws as far as his right to carry one of those weapons from hell that keep gun manufacturers in clover and Republicans in power. Despite the fact that he had a history of threatening behavior directed towards his family, the Illinois State Police didn’t see any “clear and present danger” in his past that would preclude him from owning firearms. (Forgive me if you have heard all of this before.)
How the hell do they determine that someone doesn’t present a clear and present danger from information on a piece of paper?
Seven people who had gathered to celebrate the country’s founding died on July 4, 2022 and 30 more were injured. It just goes on and on with politicians offering heartfelt prayers and begrudgingly making tweaks in the gun laws.
It’s outrageous that people can’t go anywhere in this country where groups are gathered without running the risk of becoming the latest victims of the next rampaging nutcase. It seems to me that the primary duty of any elected official is to safeguard the lives of the people who entrusted them with the responsibility.
Irving Berlin occasionally changed the lyrics to “God Bless America” to fit the times in which it was being sung. Perhaps he would consider changing it to “God Help America” today.