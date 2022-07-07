“I don’t care if they have weapons, they aren’t here to hurt me.”
— The 45th President of the United States
Small wonder that our former president is so idolized by the adherents of a political philosophy that has its foundation so firmly rooted in the word “me.” No one has applied such devotion to that simple two-letter word as he does.
He knew that many people in the rowdy crowd were armed on Jan. 6. He even expressed his royal displeasure that metal detectors were dissuading more lunatics with weapons from advancing beyond the barricades. The prospect of anyone being killed or maimed didn’t matter much as long as the bloody banner they were waving to keep him in power was picked up by someone else in the mob he had stoked to a frenzied fury.
Five people did die.
I will say this much for him: Given his five-deferment record (remember the anguish of bone spurs?), I thought he would hop into his armor-plated car and tell the driver to floor it back to the White House as soon as he finished ramping up the crowd.
In one of the genuine surprises that have come out of the hearings into the insurrection (come on, folks, has anything else really surprised you?), Cassidy Hutchinson, a 26-year-old aide to chief-of-staff Mark Meadows, revealed that the president threw one of his epic tantrums when a Secret Service agent told him that he was in too much jeopardy if he went to the Capitol Building.
To this particular president, the word “no” is as rare as a Bigfoot sighting. Earlier rages prompted him to hurl porcelain dinner plates in the White House, leaving poor Melania to clean up the ketchup running down the walls. (Yeah, right.)
It was sound judgment on the part of the agent charged with safeguarding the president after his instigation speech, at least from a professional standpoint, but the phrase “just desserts” might be applicable if he had gotten swallowed up in the melee. Imagine the risk it posed to the immaculately coiffed hair!
We have heard a lot of damning information from the sweat-browed confidants in the president’s inner circle, but none of them resonated quite as forcefully as the testimony given by Ms. Hutchinson on June 28 in a specially convened meeting of the committee. There was very little of the hindsight regret approach from her that we heard previously from the people who had, until the Big Lie reared its ugly head, gone along with every assault the administration had launched on both the Constitution and on democracy.
Ms. Hutchinson presented a terrifying picture of a man so totally out of control that it was hard to spin, even for the adept masters of the tactic at Fox News. I saw a report that Fox News fans were turning their televisions off rather than have to deal with the truth on a network that consistently shuns it.
The best that their resident blonde rabble rouser could come up with was that she hadn’t heard “one good word” about Ms. Hutchinson’s performance, which suggests that maybe she ought to venture out of the Fox newsroom and into the real world once in a while.
The right wing Washington Examiner concluded that the former president “is a disgrace. Republicans have far better options to lead the party in 2024. No one should think otherwise, much less support him, ever again.”
But, millions of people still do. I just don’t understand it. The abject disappointment I experience occasionally really has very little to do with the man himself. I understand that, when people are hurting—for whatever reason—they look to change to sooth the pain. Perhaps that was the reason so many had derived some kind of hope from this phony penthouse populist with his golf courses, icebound trophy wife, and his promises that ranged from pie-in-the-sky to incoherent.
If he seemed to radiate the same arrogant huckster persona that he did on the television program that tried to pass him off as an astute businessman — something else he decidedly wasn’t — at least it was a transparent kind of phoniness that hardly changed no matter what role he was trying to play. Millions of people in the United States had an awful lot of personal investment in the man. That made it even more difficult for them to admit they had made a very bad mistake in judgment.
Some never will.
Hope isn’t easily abandoned when it is all you have been clinging to for years. But the hope quotient should have expired a long time ago. Turning off the television to avoid facing it isn’t going to change anything. Unlike the claim of one of the previous president’s most fervent apologists, truth really isn’t variable.
Conservatives, Republicans, right wing supporters — whatever the name — will probably never endorse the policies and programs that I believe are vital for this country to progress into the future. The “me” factor will always exist as a roadblock. That difference in opinions, in essence, is what democracy is all about. But one thing is certain: the previous administration and all of its players have to be consigned to a dark corner of America’s history. With a renewed hope, the rest of us must move on to a better place than the one we find ourselves mired in now.
And the American taxpayers should send our temperamental tyrant a bill for the china he smashed. It belonged to us. It probably belonged to history.
But, of course we’d never get paid.