Hey, how about this Manchin weather we’ve been having!
Like a lot of other old fossils who have nothing to lose but their bank balances by sneering at the notion of climate change, Good ol’ Joe decided to put the future of the planet on the back burner again if doing something about greenhouse gasses caused any disruptive waves in the placid harbor where his yacht is moored.
Before he began his political career, the highlight of which has been to tirelessly maintain West Virginia’s position among the top three poorest states in the nation, Manchin accumulated his millions as a player in the fossil fuel industry, from which he still reaps an annual haul that would feed an entire county in his state.
Manchin’s greed would not be so unique if he hailed from the Republican Party, where money is always the primary concern. But Joe calls himself a Democrat. He has been the single greatest roadblock in the implementation of President Biden’s socially progressive agenda and a particularly dangerous menace to future generations of Americans.
If it weren’t so potentially devastating, Manchin’s dodge about being concerned with the economic impact of averting climate catastrophes would almost be laughable. You have to begrudgingly admire him for pedaling his self-serving hogwash with a straight face. I mean, do these people realize how idiotic it sounds to relegate a viable future for the planet to a secondary status?
In the meantime, however, I think the country should start naming the inevitable consequences of his venality after good ol’ Joe, i.e. the Manchin wildfires, the Manchin droughts, the Manchin starvations.
In other news:
I have been trying to think of something to compare with an incident made public during the House Jan. 6 meetings. Maybe the car chase sequence in “Bullitt.” How about the parting of the Red Sea in “The Ten Commandments” or the chariot race in “Ben-Hur.” Janet Leigh’s fateful shower perhaps?
I’m talking, of course about the clip played during the hearings of a United States senator running for his miserable life on Jan. 6, 2021. I don’t think Sigourney Weaver moved any faster and she had an alien with extendable teeth after her.
I haven’t felt that degree of faith in the concept of just deserts since the last time I saw some jerk breeze through a stop sign with a police car lurking a few yards further down the road.
Josh Hawley hails from the “show me” state. If the rest of the country had asked Missouri to send an arrogant and self-impressed attention glutton to Washington to compete with the likes of Marjorie Taylor Green or Rudi Giuliani, the state certainly lived up to its name. Hawley obviously had higher goals in mind and the likelihood of his attaining them are now roughly on the same par as Ted Cruz’s chances after Cancun or Chris Christie’s after the bridge.
The Yale educated Hawley has about as much in common with most members of the lunatic fringe gathered at the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Dom Perignon does to a Dr. Pepper. He raised a fist in solidarity with the mob’s intention to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It was an image captured in a now notorious photograph that should haunt the duration (hopefully short) of his political career. (It’s worth stating at this point that fearless warrior Josh was safely surrounded by security from the rabble he was pretending to be part of.)
He would later peddle the image on a coffee mug to pick up a couple of extra bucks after his book deal fell through.
Evidently, he missed the day during his ivy-covered school days when a professor told the class that an integral aspect of democracy is a willingness to accept the fact that you don’t always get what you want.
He must have thought that his macho fist pump, a stark contrast to his twerpy image, would exempt him from the wrath of the mob he had been so instrumental in creating and revving up. The sight of Josh running for dear life was a perfectly timed highlight of a deadly serious national endeavor that badly needed some comic relief.
The Least First Lady provided a little of her own brand of haughty humor. She insisted that she was completely unaware of the melee instigated by her husband while she was sequestered in her ivory tower in the White House. But, it seems that the terminally aloof Melania was asked if she wanted to issue a statement condemning the rioters ransacking the Capitol Building while it was going on. It calls into question her later claim, but she had a good teacher as far as lying is concerned.
Bolstering the legacy for which she will always be remembered during her tenure as First Lady, she did nothing.
If dedicated apologists and appeasers like Hawley find that their future aspirations are imploding, then that much more good has come out of the House committee meetings investigating the attempt to overthrow democracy in America.
Hawley’s panicked exit was particularly welcome because the meetings occasionally seemed a little like reading the last chapter of an Agatha Christie mystery before you start the first. When you know who the villain is all along, even a conclusive reiteration of the horrors he was capable of orchestrating become repetitive rather than revelatory.