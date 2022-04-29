How is the BBC organized?
The BBC has a Board of Directors, an executive director, a part-time assistant to the director, a part-time streetscape and maintenance employee, and an independently contracted bookkeeper. The BBC has volunteer docents who staff its Visitor Center to welcome and provide information to visitors to Bennington.
The BBC has four standing committees: Organization, Economic Vitality, Design, and Promotions. Members of the Board of Directors are expected to serve on at least one of the standing committees. The Organization Committee is composed of the Board’s president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. Committee chairpersons are customarily members of the Board.
Bennington is one of 23 officially Designated Downtowns in Vermont. For more information about the program, go to https://accd.vermont.gov/community-development/designation-programs/downtowns
How is the BBC funded?
The organization is funded through an incremental town tax on Downtown Improvement District businesses, membership fees, sponsorships, grants, and donations.
What is the BBC’s relationship to the Town of Bennington?
The BBC has a strong relationship with the Town of Bennington but does not report organizationally to the Town. The incremental tax mentioned above is levied by the Town and paid to the BBC. The BBC provides its budget estimate and work plans to the Town each year. We provide the Town with our meeting minutes, Director’s Report, and our current financials on a monthly basis. If you are interested in more details, please watch the Selectboard Meeting on May 23.
Who are members of the BBC?
Key members of the BBC are the business owners and landlords within the Downtown District. The incremental tax covers their membership fee. Businesses and individuals not in the Downtown District are welcome to join, and many do so. The BBC has also recently offered an extended downtown version of membership based on nearness to downtown.
How does the BBC promote downtown businesses?
The BBC uses its website, the BBC Facebook page, press releases, and news articles along with ribbon cuttings to welcome new businesses and support existing businesses. The BBC hosts events such as its annual Mayfest, Midnight Madness, Small Business Saturdays, Harvest Fest, its new Thursday Night Live summer series, and occasional additional events to support downtown businesses by bringing people here.
What is the BBC’s relationship to other organizations?
The BBC collaborates actively with other not-for-profit organizations such as the Bennington Performing Arts Center, The Bennington Arts Council, the Bennington Museum, and the Vermont Arts Exchange. We have in common a vision of Bennington as a place to welcome people, their interests, their ideas, and their work.
Does the BBC set policies for downtown events?
The Town of Bennington sets those policies. The BBC helps in publicizing the policies as necessary.
What is the BBC’s role/relationship to Downtown parks in Bennington?
The BBC is responsible for the appearance and care of the Pocket Park on Main Street and responsible for maintaining only the calendar of events for The Thomson Family Stage in Merchants Park (also downtown).
What is the BBC’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion statement?
“The Better Bennington Corporation (BBC) is committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion and believes these fundamental principles inform and strengthen the BBC’s ability to respond to changing demographics and to the needs of all who live in, work in, and/or visit Downtown Bennington.”