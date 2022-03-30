Let’s talk about the normalization of violence, shall we? I imagine by now you’ve heard or seen the Will Smith slap at the Oscars on Sunday night. If by chance you missed it, here’s a quick recap. Comedian Chris Rock was cracking jokes about the celebrities in the audience when his focus turned to Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head, stating, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.” Now apparently Will Smith, who was laughing to start, got upset and got out of his seat, walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock, then repeated at the top of his lungs (twice), “Keep my wife’s name out your [expletive] mouth.” Now, apparently Jada suffers from alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that can result in clumps of hair falling out, which led to her shaving her head — a fact that Chris Rock may or may not have known.
First, you should know that I suffer from this same disorder and it’s the reason I began to shave my head. I continue to shave my head because it’s now just more convenient for me, plus I do have a regular progression of regular old male pattern baldness. That said, I can’t tell you how many bald guy jokes I’ve heard since doing it; I take it all in stride, I don’t get upset because most of them are funny and never once did I feel like I needed to smack someone. But if a joke was directed at a loved one and it made them feel uncomfortable, I can’t say that my demeanor would remain jovial. But I can tell you that I would never get up and slap someone while yelling profanities, whether I was at my house with four people or a globally televised program with hundreds of people in attendance. It’s just not something I would do (if nobody was getting physically hurt).
Which brings me to my point: this is just a further example of us normalizing violence as a direct form of dealing with an issue. It’s not right and it will never be right. There has been plenty said about this, mostly judgmental with a majority of it falling at the feet of Will Smith. But my stance is this: you can’t do it. It normalizes it, it permissions the behavior in others, and before you know it, we’re knocking at the door of punching first and apologizing later, which was something Will Smith attempted to do during his acceptance speech for winning the Oscar. He left out a few critical things: first, that he regretted his actions; second, he didn’t even attempt to make amends with a man he just assaulted in front of a global audience. Instead, he chose to glorify his actions as some sort of “protector of people” speech while stating he wanted to be an ambassador of love. The whole time tears were rolling down his face. I believe that Smith was gravely embarrassed by his actions and likely remorseful around those actions, but I’m sorry, you can’t un-ring that bell, and as for your tears … maybe … but he did just win an award for his acting skills.
Years ago, Charles Barkley stated he was not a role model, and further that parents and teachers should be role models. I agree with that 100 percent. But our society puts a ton of weight on celebrity. So much so that we wear what they wear, buy what they buy and do what they do. I suppose there’s no harm in wearing the latest sneaker while sipping the latest beverage, but what about slapping somebody in a public forum for a misplaced joke? Laying hands on people is never okay, violence is never okay. What happened Sunday night, is not okay. Chris Rock was doing what he gets paid to do and that’s situational comedy. Will Smith showed he has some impulse control issues and permissioned anyone else with it to not turn the other cheek and be the bigger person. Yes, since this happened Will Smith has issued a formal apology via social media, but it’s like printing a retraction in a newspaper, the damage has already been done. Permission has been given.