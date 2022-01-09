Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.