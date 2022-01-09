Since this past Thanksgiving, there have been over 160 Bennington County households living in motel rooms, including over 60 children.
Many of us take it for granted that we have a roof over our head. Yet for so many families, it only takes a couple separating to leave a single parent in need of housing. The pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health, causing some households to struggle to maintain roommate arrangements. When folks in need of an apartment are suddenly faced with our national shortage of affordable housing, they can soon find themselves in an emergency.
During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has been able to fully fund the General Assistance Hotel Motel Voucher Program. However, FEMA has only promised the funding until April 2022. Considering the cost of a motel room is roughly $100 per night (that amounts to almost $500,000 per month for Bennington County alone) our communities need to be prepared for whatever the future may bring.
While I am grateful for the motel owners who have gone above and beyond to shelter our neighbors, I recognize that many folks currently living in motels or other shelters would prefer to live in more substantial housing. Ideally, time in shelter would be a short-term opportunity for individuals and families to connect with social and economic support services, such as mental health counseling or vouchers to help pay for rent. However, without vacant apartments, these families and individuals have nowhere to go. One story shared with me included a single parent who spent ten months searching for an affordable apartment while they lived in a local homeless shelter with their child.
This is just one reason that the state Legislature has found consensus that increased affordable housing stock is a top priority. But even while the state is making ample funding available for construction, today's labor shortages and supply chain disruptions mean that it can take years to bring new units online. The difficult truth is that we may be many years from filling our most urgent needs through traditional housing developments.
This is why many communities across Vermont are also collaborating with the state and local non-profits to increase local shelter capacity. One example is in Brattleboro, where a ski chalet was converted into housing and a neighboring motel was used for social support offices. In Rutland, empty commercial space was converted into apartments and support services. In Hardwick, zero-energy modular homes were delivered and installed as an innovative affordable housing solution. These projects provide a more cost effective alternative to motel vouchers, in a way that supports the well-being and dignity of people experiencing housing insecurity.
Over the course of this summer, I worked with a group of community members to see what could be done in Bennington to expand services similar to what we have seen in other regions of Vermont. After many conversations with local non-profits, my greatest takeaway was that it is difficult for an organization to expand when they are already spread thin. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, we are living in a time where the state is providing unprecedented funding and resources to communities. However, workforce shortages, the stresses of the pandemic, and stretched budgets give pause for organizations considering ambitious new projects.
I believe it is critical that we as citizens support our local nonprofits to make the most of these one-time funding opportunities so that our communities can directly benefit. That is why I am asking you to join me in donating to the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless -- in support of all our neighbors living in emergency shelters. The Coalition is doing the work to help families stay safe and secure through these challenging times. The greater we support our Coalition, the greater we can take advantage of state and national resources to address homelessness in our community.