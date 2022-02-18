In the Spring of 2016, we learned we had a water contamination problem: PFOA, a “forever chemical.” Community members grieved the loss of their clean well water. Others feared for their health. Local residents, many of whom are my friends and neighbors, were terrified that their home, their most important investment, would lose value.
The Vermont Department of Conservation stepped in quickly and began testing wells. People were angry and wanted answers. Everyone wanted to know: “How bad is it?” Those on town water were grateful but worried that Bennington was a “contaminated town,” and how that would affect their property values.
A group gathered, planned, and filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the residents of Bennington and North Bennington. The claims were simple: medical monitoring for conditions because of exposure to PFOA, and compensation for the loss of property values, and for the annoyance, upset, and inconvenience the contamination caused.
Now the good news…
In December, the Court announced preliminary approval of the $26.2 million Property Settlement, and another $6 million for 15 years of medical monitoring. This settlement provides eligible class members with significant benefits – money damages and long-term medical monitoring.
Each property owned by a person (not a business or corporation) on March 14, 2016 in the Zone of Concern will be entitled to a payment, whether you had a well or not, whether your property got hooked up to town water or not, and even if you were always on town water or owned a vacant lot.
But you must file a claim to get paid, and to receive medical monitoring.
If you are not certain if you are entitled to payment or if you want to learn the approximate amount of your payment based on the formula preliminarily approved by the Court, please call me at 802-442-6341. I will be happy to speak with you.
Learn more about the settlement and how to file a claim on our website www.benningtonvtclassaction.com. You’ll find claim forms and instructions on how to file them (you can file on-line or print out and mail); you’ll even find a YouTube video (under the tab “Updates and Meetings”) describing the process in detail. If you still have questions, please call us at 866-726-3778, or call my office 802-442-6341.
Join with me in thanking our class representatives, James Sullivan, Leslie Addison, Ron Hausthor, Ted Crawford, Linda Crawford, Bill Knight, Bill Garrison and the late Sandy Sumner, without whose hard work we would not have reached a Settlement. Finally, thank you to the people of Bennington, North Bennington, and Shaftsbury, for your patience and support through this fight. Brighter days are ahead, and I look forward to assisting each of you in obtaining fair compensation.