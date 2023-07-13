Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.