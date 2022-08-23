On July 4, our nation’s Independence Day, Bennington and Windham county celebrants looked to the skies for a colorful explosion of fireworks, attended gatherings large and small to commemorate the Continental Congress formally adopting our Declaration of Independence, picnicked, cheered as parades passed by, and shared a holiday together.
Today — Aug. 24 — is a very different Independence Day in Ukraine, a holiday typically celebrating Ukrainians’ declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. In a sad irony, this year it also marks the six-month point of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Residents of Ukraine will look to the skies, not for colorful fireworks, but for Russian fighter jets flying overhead with missiles that have too often been focused on civilian targets. Fighter planes have struck people in food lines, shopping malls, hospitals, train stations, playgrounds and schools, apartment buildings, and other non-military targets. One of the saddest images of the war was a photograph of a bloodied baby carriage on the side of a road in the town of Vinnytsia following a missile strike; empty strollers have been displayed to illustrate the number of children and babies killed during the invasion.
Ukraine President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned citizens against gathering together to celebrate today, fearing the Russian military would target large gatherings.
“Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel,” he told his nation in a weekend address.
In contrast to a peace-time nation like ours picnicking on the Independence Day, food and other supplies are limited – even scarce – in much of Ukraine. The World Food Program estimates one in three households in Ukraine are ‘food insecure’ (going hungry).
And as far as parades, Ukraine’s military lined burned-out Soviet tanks and other war-time equipment along the roadway for residents to view — their symbol to celebrate. These are brave, heroic people who are furiously fighting for their continued independence from Russia.
Near the start of the invasion, Bennington lit its historic Battle Monument, which honors a valiant fight that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in favor of America, in Ukraine’s colors of blue and yellow. And in fact, some Ukrainian monuments will be similarly lit for their Independence Day.
Our storefronts, including the window of the Bennington Banner on Main Street, display posters of blue and yellow in support of the struggling nation. A large Ukrainian flag hangs in front of the Bennington Town Offices on South Street.
The brave and ferocious Ukrainian people have won our hearts over the course of this struggle. We have cheered as what was feared to be a three-day conquest by Russia instead turned into a heroic six-month battle to maintain freedom and unity – Vermont’s own motto — by Ukraine’s people.
We here in Southern Vermont remain committed to the Ukrainian fight to retain independence. Today, we will hope and pray for independent Ukrainian and that on Aug. 24, 2023, the celebration will feature fireworks, not bombers; food, not hunger; gatherings, not quiet; and parades for children, not husks of burned out fighting machines.
Ukrainians remain in our thoughts on their Independence Day.