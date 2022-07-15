Were Bennington County a body, we would not ignore if part was severely hurt. We and our surgeons would be looking at it under a microscope to find a path to healing and overall health.
That's our aim with Friday's Bennington Banner front page, where you might have noticed a picture of some young children who had a front-row seat to a police raid that yielded multiple arrests and piles of cash, drugs and guns.
The photo has raised the question of "why show the kids?" Some called it shameful; others called it wrong.
As a paper of record for the county, it's our primary job to show the daily realities of life in Southern Vermont. Unlike in the movies, TV or books in the fiction section, ours is a world of the real. This is real life for those children in the picture, and we must show it. Even if it's difficult to see.
With all news and information that we put in the paper, it's done with purpose. By highlighting what these children face, day in and day out, it puts a spotlight on the unaddressed trauma that hundreds of children experience daily in Southern Vermont because of unchecked drug sales, gang infiltration and addiction. These children not only witnessed the raid, but they live and play every day in the vicinity of drug and weapons traffickers.
While most of us are free from the scourge of gangs and drugs in our neighborhoods, it's not so for many others. Many of us have the luxury of our children playing in spaces absent of flak jackets and machine guns. Our yards and stoops in Vermont should reflect our best and brightest vision, a Norman Rockwellian upbringing, not something out of a hot conflict zone.
Of the hundreds of comments on our Facebook page, we think Jeffrey Grimshaw captured some of the essence of what the Banner and its sister publications aim to do with this photo and every day with our community-based work: "... this shot isn't really about the raid, but about the far reaching [effect] of the illegal drug trade upon area citizens, including yes, children. To hide faces defeats the entire purpose of the photograph."
If you were upset by what you saw, then it's time to turn that outrage toward finding a solution: creating an environment in which our kids can grow up in a place free from violence, drugs, guns and lawlessness.
The question is not why we ran the photo; the real question is, what are you going to do to fix the sickness that's spreading in our community? Responsible community members can:
• approach your Police Department and Select Board and ask what their needs are, and how you can help;
• start and participate in a neighborhood watch;
• report suspicious activity, like hand-to-hand drug sales or unexplained, heavy vehicle or pedestrian traffic, to police;
• or volunteer at The Turning Point Center of Bennington, United Counseling Service, Bennington County Child Advocacy Center or PAVE, where this trauma plays out every day of the year.
Problems, like the ones witnessed by the children who live near Thursday's police raid sites, can't and won't be wished away. They demand our action, intervention and care. Not looking, turning our heads away or hiding them in the sand does nothing to solve the problem at hand.
Part of Bennington County is hurting. It's on all of us to examine it closely, fix the problem and heal the hurt.