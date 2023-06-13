School is winding down for the year and everyone is preoccupied getting the summer season set, whether that’s arranging daycare and camps for the little ones or planning for college or workforce training for the graduates.
But last weekend's activities reminded us to take a minute and let our kids know they’ve all made us proud this year.
First, hats off to the Class of 2023, who bid farewell to their local schools, teachers, and others who have supported their lifetime of academics.
Arlington Memorial High School Valedictorian Sarah Tilley, who was among a small graduating class of 14 students, noted that, “It feels more like a family.” The same could be said of the graduates at Mount Anthony Union High School and Burr and Burton Academy. We are cheering for graduates who care about one another, and have worked hard for 12-plus years in academics, sports, technical programs, the arts, and so much more.
Graduates, we salute you!
Also last weekend, more than 600 girls from across Southern Vermont converged at Manchester’s Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park with parents, coaches and supporters to celebrate their completion of the Girls on the Run program.
These kids have been immersed in a program designed to build confidence, leadership skills and smart decision-making abilities – healthy habits for elementary and middle-school girls — culminating in a coming-together 5K race with pride and joy on display.
Rachel Desautels, executive director of Girls on the Run Vermont, gave the girls permission to “run, walk, skip, or dance” across the finish line. And they did — run, walk, skip and dance. They celebrated the completion of a program designed to help them grow, learn and become leaders.
Today we celebrate the Girls on the Run.
And our school sports teams also brought us to our feet with cheers.
Senior captain Paige Samuelson delivered the championship-winning goal in double overtime as BBA’s girls’ lacrosse team secured the school’s first state championship last weekend since 2010, but she’d be the first to agree it was a group effort. This was a team that wore its heart on its sleeve all season, priding itself on the bond between the players.
“I’ve been with a lot of these girls since the first, second and third grade,” said coach Ken Stefanak. “I’ve been coaching many of them for a lot of years, and it’s the culmination of all that (hard work).”
Sixth-seeded Arlington baseball went on a Cinderella playoff run all the way to the ball at the Division IV State Championship in Burlington last weekend, giving its all against No. 1 Blue Mountain. Although Blue Mountain boys had a better day, our Arlington players had a great season.
The same can be said for the Mount Anthony Union High School baseball team, which showed remarkable grit that carried them to last Saturday’s Division I championship baseball game. The Patriots fell short against Champlain Valley Union High, but can rightfully brag about a 17-4 season. That’s a big deal.
MAU Boys Lacrosse gave undefeated Hartford their toughest game of the year, making them sweat to the final second and coming up just one goal short of the Division II state championship. And though the softball team also came up against an undefeated juggernaut in the state finals in BFA St. Albans, they took the next step in getting to the championship game, and avenged their playoff losses the past two seasons to Essex Junction, defeating the Hornets 5-3 in the semifinal game.
Just a reminder; these students aren’t just practicing and playing lacrosse and baseball. Like so many other kids involved in sports and other activities, they are juggling academics, friendships, family life, possibly jobs and more, and making their schools and communities proud on the field (or the stage, or the art show, or the concert …).
So, as the 2023 school year comes to a close, Vermont News & Media gives a shout-out to the students who gave it their all, in whatever area they were passionate about.
Good luck graduates. We can’t wait to see where your adventures take you next — whether close to home (we hope) or elsewhere. We share your pride!