Yes, it’s hot and humid. We Vermonters love to complain about the weather – too darn cold in February, too darn muddy in April, too darn muggy in July, too darn gray in November.
But in truth, summertime in the Bennington area is fabulous, with so much to do and look forward to!
Let’s start with our great kids (the Banner never misses an opportunity to trumpet good kids). If you missed it, the talented young musicians who are part of the four-week long Chamber Music Intensive, studying with Taconic Music’s internationally renowned faculty members, performed at the Coffee Bar in Bennington on Thursday.
Their sound was lovely; the Coffee Bar crowd was enchanted. The next chance to catch young chamber musicians is on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy, 143 Seminary Ave., in Manchester.
Students are also putting their talents on display designing downtown street banners in Bennington. As you head through the downtown, look up (safely) at the new banners, which debuted Friday, to see the artistic work of local students whose designs were chosen to grace our streets.
Adults and kids alike are spending the next six weeks in Dorset competing – along with their horses, their dearest partners – in the annual equine Vermont Summer Festival. They are judged on their competitive times, their horses’ show skills, and their own ability. These kids (and adults) showcase the skills they have devoted their free time to honing in the show ring. Bravo! We wish them all well.
It’s also a summer of music, with the Bennington Museum’s Concerts in the Courtyard series, which kicked off Friday night, the Weekend Courtyard Café on Saturdays – including today – at 11 a.m., and much more. [For more information, visit https://benningtonmuseum.org/events-and-programs/]
And the Better Bennington Corp. offers live music and other entertainment with First Fridays, Hemmings Cruise Ins (the next one is on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Bennington), Thursday Night Live in Merchants Park, the town-wide Tag Sale, and more. [For more information, visit https://www.betterbennington.com/events]
The Banner is especially pleased that the Walloomsac Walk Committee has launched the “Unsung Hero Award” program to honor individuals who are making significant contributions to our community – but quietly, without fanfare or public recognition.
The community is asked to submit nominations at https://tinyurl.com/bennhero. The first ‘hero’ will be announced at the July 22 Walloomac Walk, with a winner honored every month, and also recognized at that month’s Select Board meeting.
“The Walloomsac Walks have always focused on bringing our community together,” said organizer Rory Price. “We’re inviting everyone to the July 22 kickoff. Our hope is that this program unites us in celebrating these deserving winners, and inspires all of us to share their spirit.”
We have left off so many great things going on in our community this summer because there is too much to cover it all here. What a great problem to have! Watch the Banner’s Page A2 and Arts & Entertainment section for more upcoming events.
We are always reminded of how special this region is, and the Banner invites everyone to enjoy summer in the Bennington area as much as we are.