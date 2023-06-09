“There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.”
— Nelson Mandela
With the swipe of his pen, Gov. Phil Scott has the opportunity to help ensure no Vermont child goes hungry.
Delivered to his desk this week is a bill that – funded by the Education Fund – makes universal school meals a permanent program across the state. That means that regardless of family income or zip code, children have access to free, healthy breakfasts and lunches at school.
The Governor should sign this bill into law – we would suggest he do that with great pride – or at least allow it to become law without his signature.
Gov. Scott has expressed concern about the funding source for the roughly $29 million program, worrying that using the property tax-based Education Fund could hit low-income renters hardest.
We understand that caution regarding the spending of hard-earned taxpayers’ dollars; one of his jobs is to be the watchdog of our public funds.
But this is money worth spending, paying dividends immediately by keeping hungry children fed, and down the road as those children do better in school and build brighter futures.
Providing school meals also eases families’ budgets as they struggle to pay for food, rent and other expenses that are rising with inflation. And eliminating the cumbersome paperwork tied to income-based meals programs frees up school and government staff to focus on more important ways of helping families.
Finally, perhaps most importantly, universal school meals eliminate the terrible stigma that too often accompanies income-based programs. Making this program permanent guarantees that all children share a healthy meal together – that hunger or embarrassment or even shame in the lunch line doesn’t divide friends.
Lawmakers worked with educators, medical providers, advocates, parents and others before taking this important action, recognizing that hungry children do not thrive. They have trouble concentrating, learning and prospering.
And providing breakfasts and lunches in school guarantees kids have access to fresh, healthy food twice day.
Gov. Scott has until Wednesday to sign the bill, allow it to become law without his signature, or issue a veto. His spokesperson Jason Maulucci said Friday, “He will be evaluating the bill in full over the next five days before making his decision.”
There are many problems that are simply too enormous for a governor to wipe out with a signature on a piece of legislation: poverty, homelessness, mental health challenges, substance abuse, and more.
But Gov. Scott has the opportunity to virtually eliminate childhood hunger in Vermont. That presents a remarkable moment for showcasing our state’s core values.