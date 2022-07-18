“We cannot forget what happened to Jamal.”
These are the words of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post writer who was slain, many believe, with the knowledge of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.
President Joe Biden just wrapped up a four-day visit to the Middle East, which included a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outraging Cengiz and human rights advocates the world over.
MBS, as he’s often referred to, is believed by many to be behind Khashoggi’s horrific murder. Ksashoggi was a writer for The Washington Post, penning articles critical of the MBS’ growing activist crackdown. A former office holder in the Saudi government, Khashoggi became a critic just as the crown prince was being touted in the West for social reforms.
MBS has denied any knowledge or involvement in the journalist’s killing, which was carried out inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by agents of the young heir. According to the BBC, “Investigators concluded that Khashoggi was forcibly restrained after a struggle and injected with a large amount of a drug, resulting in an overdose that led to his death. … His body was then dismembered and handed over to a local ‘collaborator’ outside the consulate for disposal.”
A subsequent U.S. intelligence report says Khashoggi’s killing could not have happened without the knowledge of the crown prince.
The kingdom of Saudi Arabia tried and found some people guilty for Khashoggi’s slaying, but no senior officials were ever convicted.
Cengiz blasted Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking,” saying the U.S. president is no longer making human rights a priority. She pressed for more answers from the Saudis over what happened to her fiance’s remains.
Cengiz called Saudi Arabia a “terrible ally.” To her point, there’s plenty of evidence that this could be so, and the relationship has often been strained as a result. Some of the major low points, to name a few: the oil embargo of 1973; Saudi support of Vladimir Putin; opposing positions in the war in Syria; its neutrality in World War II; with its male guardianship system, men control Saudi women from birth to death; and that of the 19 hijackers in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, 15 of them were Saudis. Around the time of the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks, the Biden administration declassified an FBI report tying the hijackers to Saudi nationals living in the U.S.
And somehow the meeting with MBS was the centerpiece of Biden’s visit to the Middle East. Perhaps even more offensive than entertaining such a visit was that Biden met MBS with a fist bump, a gesture that was rightly repudiated the world over.
Our president since has batted away notions that he was weakening his position on human rights abuses by being so chummy with MBS. He says, in fact, that he raised Khashoggi’s killing during their talks.
Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news, citing an unnamed source, reported that MBS responded to the mention of Khashoggi by saying that “attempts to impose a set of values can backfire.” The source said MBS then cited U.S. missteps, like the torture at Abu Ghraib prison and the recent killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank.
As journalists, the editors of Vermont News & Media know how dangerous the profession can be. More than 2,162 journalists and media workers have been killed since 1992, some of them here in the U.S.
More important, as Americans living in the U.S., where human rights are supposed to be revered, we must add our voices to the global disapproval in Biden visiting with MBS. The U.S., despite its clear history in supporting dictators worldwide, must begin to take the moral high ground it so often claims ownership of, no matter the amount of oil in the ground (Saudi Arabia holds more than 15 percent of the world’s proved oil reserves).
Biden should know that for stability to reign in the Middle East, it needs to be based on a number of factors, with truth and human rights high on the list. Denying or forgetting what happened to Khashoggi isn’t a good restart to our relationship with Saudi Arabia. Nor is supporting a country without a free press, a cornerstone of democracies all over the globe.
Cengiz still doesn’t know what happened to her soon-to-be husband’s remains.
“Still we do not have any answer. And people need to get the truth in this case. And we cannot forget,” intoned Cengiz in a report by The Associated Press.
Let the U.S. break from its ill-conceived tradition of teaming up with strong men. No more fist bumps with the iron-fisted rulers of the world, at the expense of human rights and the truth.