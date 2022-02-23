In so many ways, the Northshire’s past, present and future is tied to a simple phrase: quality of life.
It means different things to different people, but it’s the single most important factor when folks decide to visit us or move to our region. For more than 150 years, it’s worked. It’s why we have resort hotels and so many visitors. It’s also why we presently have housing and workforce shortages.
But quality of life doesn’t just happen by itself. It requires foresight and action.
Manchester has a renowned independent high school because Joseph Burr and Josiah Burton backed up their words with actions in the 19th century. The school that bears their names continues to grow because people like the late Barry and Wendy Rowland saw the value in investing in the future.
So, too, our communities must invest if we want to foster and grow the quality of life that makes this a special place.
Such good fortune is not guaranteed. Glastenbury once had a casino, after all.
But now we have an opportunity to invest in a better future, one that will have a positive effect on the entire region.
Manchester and several other towns will vote Tuesday on an advisory question — whether to support the proposed Northshire Community Field House, a 67,000-square-foot indoor recreation facility envisioned for Dana M. Thompson Memorial Park.
The addition of the outdoor track at the park last year has shown us something: People want and need a place where they can stay healthy and active. When the weather is good in spring, summer and fall, you will find people on that track at all hours of the day.
What if we had an indoor track we could use every day of the year, no matter what Mother Nature throws at us?
The Northshire Community Field House would provide the entire region with active recreation programming, the opportunity to host regional athletic events, and a community center for folks of all ages.
Asking multiple towns to contribute bond funding to the $14 million project, since no one town could build something on this scale on its own, is a smart approach. That money will in turn leverage private funding. What’s more, residents of towns taking part would get greatly reduced memberships in return for their share of bond funding.
There are complaints that the plans don’t include an indoor pool, but opposing the field house on that basis is short-sighted. Rather, folks should be thankful that proponents did the math now and realized it wouldn’t pencil out, instead of spending first and regretting it later. Sure, it would be nice to have a pool, but nice things cost money — and proponents want this to be sustainable and affordable for everyone.
Even without a pool, the addition of the field house — with a proposed 45-foot climbing tower, multi-surface courts and a regulation-sized indoor track — would be an absolute game changer for Manchester as a recreation destination.
Imagine Manchester hosting basketball tournaments and the state indoor track meet. Imagine having a warm, dry, safe place to get your steps in between November and May. Imagine skiers with nothing to do on an unexpected rainy winter day coming down the mountain to try out the climbing tower (instead of driving to Rutland). Imagine having a centrally located place to catch up with friends for a walk or a run, or a game, or a meeting — whether they’re 15 or 75.
This investment will do far more than make Thompson Memorial Park an even more desirable destination. It will improve the Northshire’s already remarkable quality of life and allow it to continue to draw new visitors and new residents.
We’re voting yes in support of the Northshire Community Field House, and encourage you to do the same.