Mutual aid agreements among fire departments have proven to save lives in a rural state like Vermont, where municipalities have limited resources on their own and remote areas create significant challenges to accessing and fighting a fire.
There are times, however, when bringing together separate departments can create confusion and conflict, and possibly turn an already dangerous situation into a tragedy.
At a recent home fire in Rockingham, a disagreement between members of the Rockingham and Bellows Falls departments over who was in charge of the scene and how to fight the fire escalated into a physical altercation. Later during the fire, two other firefighters from the different departments got into a shouting match, but it didn’t result in physical confrontation.
Sadly, there was no rescue for the homeowner who perished in the Aug. 25 blaze; the house was already fully involved before any help arrived. So in this case, the altercation did not contribute to a fatality, but in the future, a similar complication very well could. Wasting precious minutes to territorial conflicts could very well cost someone’s life, or at the least, more extensive damage to a property. And then there is the wholly unprofessional behavior that was on display. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the surviving homeowner who, reeling from the shock of losing her husband, had to witness such behavior from the very people who are supposed to be rendering aid and support.
Many of the local officials we spoke to about this incident declined to discuss the matter, citing the need for more information. We can understand not wanting to rush to judgment and take sides on such a matter, especially since it appears some witnesses have different accounts about exactly what led to the confrontation and how it escalated to a physical assault.
In the meantime, officials from Rockingham and Bellows Falls — the municipalities as well as the Fire Departments — need to have a serious discussion about what happened on Aug. 25 and what steps are needed to prevent it from occurring again. More mutual training and team building come to mind. From our discussions with those involved, it’s clear that this wasn’t stand-alone incident. Although it’s rare for such disagreements to turn physical, many people have acknowledged ongoing animosity.
Bad feelings and distrust have lingered off and on for decades, ever since the Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department was formed in 1970 when some men from Rockingham split off from the Bellows Falls department and vowed to serve the rural parts of Rockingham. The departments — and their respective supporters — have resisted any move to merge them into one townwide department. Much of the perennial dispute over consolidation of the town of Rockingham and the two villages of Bellows Falls and Saxtons River government also involves the three Fire Departments.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup acknowledged it was a hot topic, politically.
“There’s a history there,” he told the Reformer. “I’m sure it will come up at the tri-board meeting [at the] end of September. It will be a really political discussion,” he said, referring to the quarterly meetings between the Rockingham, Bellows Falls and Saxtons River boards.
That meeting can’t come soon enough. And when it does take place, we hope all the participants will come to the table willing to listen to each other, be professional, and do what is best for the people of Rockingham, which includes Bellows Falls and Saxtons River.