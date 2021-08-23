The demagogic road show recently undertaken by John Klar and K. Carl Smith should not be forgotten, because it offers some grand historical lessons. An earlier Banner editorial from Aug. 6 dealt with how the two speakers sought to frighten people with the suggestion that “critical race theory” was being taught in Vermont’s public schools — without evidence, of course.
This editorial takes on the matters of crying “communist” and political interference in the public schools’ curricula. Because there was actually a time in Vermont when our congressman sought to persuade the Legislature to censor books used in the public schools, and our governor caused the unfair firing of a tenured University of Vermont botany professor — who had the Russian-sounding name of Alex Novikoff — because of his previous political activity.
These sorry events are spelled out in a recent book titled “Red Scare in the Green Mountains: Vermont in the McCarthy Era, 1946-1960” by Rick Winston of Montpelier.
The congressman in question was Charles Plumley, who served from 1933 to 1950. The governor was Lee Emerson, who held that office from 1951 to 1955. Plumley’s foolish call did little but raise the level of cultural anxiety at a time when Sen. Joseph McCarthy held the nation in a state of fear because of his public accusations of treason.
But Gov. Emerson’s action was far more serious because of the action taken. To fire professor Novikoff, he had to override the findings of a UVM faculty-trustee committee. The university saw the light 36 years later when it issued a formal apology and gave an honorary degree to Novikoff — who, generously, donated his cancer research papers to UVM.
This memorable episode is just one of several described in readable detail in Winston’s book. It should be brought to light whenever red-scare speeches see the light of day.