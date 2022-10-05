Talk to your sons and daughters about the dangers of substance use, especially for the developing brain, and the specific danger of fentanyl, which can kill in a single 2-milligram dose. Talking with our kids is one way to stay connected to them and their friends, and probably the best way to know when something is "off" with our youth. If you need help in talking with your kids about substance use, visit vthelplink.org or call 802-565-LINK.