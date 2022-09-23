How many people across the globe died from COVID-19 vaccines? What did you hear from your friends about dying from the vaccine? How about partisan media channels? Or did you get some hard numbers from your social media feeds?
Of the hundreds of millions of people worldwide who got Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines during the pandemic, you might think the number of vaccine deaths would be in the thousands.
The Associated Press, an independent nonprofit news outfit since 1846, has a fact checking team of 15. They did an analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other global health sources, and got to the bottom of how many people died from COVID-19 vaxxing.
On the thousands of reported cases of vaccine-related deaths, the CDC identified only nine — each associated with rare blood clots caused by the J&J vaccine, which is not mRNA-based like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.
Speaking of mRNA vaccines, what have you heard about those? Will they cause premature death? Possibly rewrite your DNA? No, The Associated Press found.
This kind of vaccine only lasts in the body for a short period, making it unlikely that it would cause long-term effects. Additionally, the AP found, there is no scientific evidence to suggest humans or other mammals given an mRNA vaccine die within five years. In fact, there’s ample evidence that mRNA vaccines, including those to prevent COVID-19, are safe and effective.
During the pandemic, it was commonplace for vaccine-averse people to say “Well, I heard some things about it” in justifying not getting the vax. We heard it all, too: infertility, cancer, tracking microchips, 5G cellular service.
Makes one wonder what they actually heard, and who spoke the words.
Meanwhile, data from 185 countries shows that the vaccines prevented 4.2 million COVID-19 deaths in India, 1.9 million in the U.S., 1 million in Brazil, 631,000 in France and 507,000 in the U.K.
Back in the U.S., how many died from not getting vaccinated for COVID-19? Recent estimates determined that there were about 319,000 preventable COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. after the vaccines became available.
How many of those souls had made their anti-vaccine decision based on “hearing some things” about the shots?
COVID is still out there, and your fellow Americans are still dying from it, about 450 a day. Multiple millions have rolled up their sleeves for the updated coronavirus booster shot. If you haven’t done it yet or haven’t been boosted at all, it’s not too late to help the cause for a COVID-free Vermont, New England and nation.