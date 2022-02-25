Our priorities for the Mount Anthony Union District Board are clear.
First, we want thoughtful budgeting that provides what is needed to ensure our schools, staff and students have the best possible outcomes. That includes safe and well-maintained buildings; teachers and staff who are top notch; and students who succeed in whatever goals they set for themselves, whether that is college, workforce training or employment upon graduation.
That matters not only for our children’s sake, but for the sake of Bennington’s economic future. Good schools attract employers and workers who want the best for their kids. One of the first things prospective home buyers ask is “How are the schools?” And good schools also turn out bright young adults capable of working in higher-paying jobs or starting local businesses.
Secondly, we want to ensure those goals don’t bust the budget. Plans and priorities need to be balanced with a price tag that residents can afford, and that’s a tall order. That requires experience, a commitment to finding that balance, and the respect of other board members who must work cooperatively on spending plans.
Most important, we want every student, every staffer, every resident to feel respected, supported and fairly treated in our schools and by the board. When the Mount Anthony students raised the Black Lives Matter flag last year, we cheered.
For those reasons, we support Chaila Sekora for the MAU board on Tuesday, Town Meeting Day.
“I am running for the MAU board because I can bring a focus on equity and work hard to make sure all students/staff feel respected and are treated with dignity,” she told the Banner. “I will also bring a collaborative voice that will make well-informed, fiscally responsible decisions while understanding the importance of investing in our school’s future and the long-term benefits that can bring to our community.”
That’s the right message. We agree completely.
Sekora has the experience — she has served for the past five years served on local elementary school boards and as a representative to the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Board. She is respected, thoughtful in her comments and positions, and has children in the school system, a direct stake in quality outcomes.
She told the Banner that her priorities include “providing an open-minded and level-headed voice to the School Board,” and “working hard through discussion and collaboration with board members, staff and constituents to find solutions to the problems that arise in our schools and communities each year.”
She added that she would work to “ensure that equity and inclusion are at the forefront of all our programs, systems and processes; ensuring that every member of the MAU community be treated with respect and acceptance regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and ability.”
Sekora’s opponent in the race for the Bennington seat, Ed Letourneau, takes an alarmingly different view. In Facebook posts in 2020, he denounced the BLM movement, called for “a protest over the abundance of stupid kids coming out of schools,” and defended slavery, saying slavery for Blacks “gave them a better life then would have had if free. Facts matter dumbass.”
Board Chairman Timothy Holbrook called those comments “certainly detrimental to anything the board does,” and urged Letourneau to resign; he did not step down. Letourneau was also asked to resign from the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District Board; he declined and served until losing a re-election bid.
It’s past time for voters to remove Ed Letourneau from the MAU board. His views are the antithesis of the Mount Anthony Union High School community. Removing him from the board sends a clear signal that residents of Bennington do not support those awful statements or views; that is not who we are as a community.
For her experience, thoughtful positions and commitment to equity, we urge Bennington residents to vote for Chaila Sekora for the MAU board.