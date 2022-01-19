There are two very different pictures of the current state of the Northshire Rescue Squad, the independent nonprofit ambulance service that provides critical emergency medical services for Manchester, Dorset, Danby, Mount Tabor and part of Winhall.
There’s the version that consultants working for the town of Manchester made public last week before the Select Board: That the Rescue Squad’s response times are lacking; that its culture doesn’t put Manchester first; and that the town should consider running an ambulance service business itself, perhaps in concert with a yet-to-be-named medical provider.
Then there’s the Rescue Squad’s response: That its five-town culture is just fine, along with its response times and service; that its customers are very happy with the service it provides; that the town blindsided it with criticism instead of communicating long-held concerns; and that it has no intention of going away.
Here’s one place where there’s common ground: Both sides acknowledge communication between them has been lacking.
Let’s try to fix that first.
The Rescue Squad’s leaders, members of the Manchester Select Board, Town Manager John O’Keefe, and the area’s public safety officials need to sit down and listen to each other before drawing up divorce papers. They should hire a mediator if needed, file into a room, close the door and really work at saving this marriage.
The two sides need to figure out better ways to communicate, to keep problems and complaints from festering into grievances. They also need to understand each other’s principles — and understand that those different viewpoints can co-exist.
The consultants looked at the Rescue Squad from a Manchester-centric point of view, noting that Manchester is about half of the Northshire Rescue Squad’s service population and nearly 70 percent of its calls.
It’s true that Manchester pays a net of about $63,000 for the service (the town allocates $190,000, but the rescue squad pays rent and yearly fees for dispatch service and utilities). And it’s certainly true that the Select Board and town manager have a responsibility to make sure town taxpayers’ dollars are spent wisely, and services are as good as they can be.
But a Manchester-centric view only gives us part of the picture. The residents and businesses of this town depend upon their neighbors in Dorset, Danby, Mount Tabor and Winhall, as employees and customers. Manchester is part of a broader Northshire community whose people work and spend their money here, and whose children are educated here. The Select Board recognized this last week when members offered assurances that they would not leave the other towns in the lurch if they went forward with their own rescue service.
To that end, Manchester’s larger share of the Rescue Squad bill can be seen not as a financial burden, but as enlightened self-interest — a wise investment in its neighbors, and ultimately, itself. That said, it’s entirely reasonable for the town to expect greater financial efficiency in return for that investment, and the best possible service.
At the same time, the Rescue Squad is firm in its stance that all five towns must be treated the same whenever there’s a call for help. But it can maintain that operational standard and still recognize there are times when more attention to Manchester is warranted. That’s not playing favorites, just a reflection of facts: Manchester hosts special events, and is home to schools, businesses and institutions that serve the entire region.
It’s been done. The Rescue Squad’s presence at the Vermont Horse Show is critical to that event’s success, and providing that service does not equate to cozying up with East Dorset. It’s just reality: Horse jumping is potentially dangerous; sanctioned competitions require EMTs; and that event injects a great deal of cash into the local economy.
Sometimes, marriages need to end. But divorce is rarely the cheaper option. In this case, the alternative would cost Manchester half a million dollars of federal COVID aid money just to get up and running. And it might result in long-held bitterness we shouldn’t buy at any price.
In the interest of mending fences and making the smartest possible use of one-time money we’ll never see again, it’s well worth it for both sides to sit down and really listen to each other. We hope that happens soon.