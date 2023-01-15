It was the speech Phil Scott had to give.
The Republican governor, addressing a supermajority of Democrats in the House of Representatives and the state Senate, had to use his fourth inaugural address to reemphasize the issues Vermonters told him (and lawmakers running for election) were important to them.
It was as though Scott was putting the verbal version of a highlighter on the challenges. He was issuing the long list of reminders as if to state, “Do not forget what Vermonters told us.”
Scott had to frame the address that way to appeal to Democrats, at times sounding so moderate you might mistake him for a D rather than an R. He discussed family leave, strengthening schools, pushing for more solutions to mental health, child care and climate change. He even discussed his EV truck, pushing its features like a salesman, right down to complaining about the speed of certain charging stations.
In fact, his policy agenda received glowing praise from House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Phil Baruth: “We share Governor Scott’s desire to work collaboratively and support a more vibrant and resilient future for all 14 counties. This biennium we have the opportunity to move forward legislation that will create greater equity and pathways to opportunities to grow and thrive in our Brave Little State. The legislature and the executive branch will continue to work together to increase access to affordable housing, support our working families, tackle our workforce challenges and find effective climate change solutions. Together, we will govern with purpose, meet the challenges before us, and build a stronger future for all Vermonters.”
Welcome to the party, governor.
Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids, took aim at him, stating: “Vermonters are asking state leaders to solve the child care crisis. The Governor’s lack of emphasis on child care today is out of touch with the needs of Vermont families and businesses, and is a missed opportunity to improve our economy and set up our youngest children for future success.”
However, the business community, which tends to lean more to the right on high-profile issues, delivered a statement in response to the address that pushed housing — not workforce development — as its takeaway from the governor’s address. Vermont Chamber of Commerce President Betsy Bishop stated, “We are encouraged that many of the policy priorities presented by the Governor today are top concerns for the Vermont business community. In particular, his commitment to addressing housing, and the acknowledgment that the issue is foundational to the workforce crisis, aligns with our 2023 legislative session priorities. … In recent years we’ve seen hundreds of millions of dollars invested in housing and while this has been critical to making progress, the housing crisis continues to worsen. This session, we will bring forth additional, balanced, solutions, because money alone cannot fix this problem.”
Perhaps it is all a suggestion the stars are aligning and that the administration and the Legislature have common goals going into this biennium. Maybe the party affiliations won’t mean as much in a show of unity and bipartisanship? Probably not. The real posturing has not happened.
We will be able to tell more from Scott’s upcoming budget address.
While this week’s speech may have been a conciliatory reckoning that this governor is acknowledging he can’t — by virtue of the numbers working against him — govern the way he could even last session when he had the ability to veto. Now, his vetoes can easily be overturned. They would only be political statements — not procedural politics.
However, while his inaugural address spoke a lot of Democratese, his budget address can still tee up a lot of ideas and solutions that, if lawmakers shoot down, the blame for failures will fall at the feet of legislators. Scott will be able to say he at least he tried to answer the concerns of Vermonters but politics got in the way.
For that reason alone, we expect a bold fiscal agenda.
It likely will sound more R than D. And we will hear more of this: “So, I want to be clear: this isn’t the time to increase the burden on anyone. And we certainly can’t ask lower- and middle-income families to cover the costs for their wealthier neighbors. We must find ways to achieve our shared goals without adding taxes and fees because this only increases the cost of living.” That was one of the few Rare R Moments in his 40-minute address.
Scott was handily reelected. He has restated the challenges. Now we will see how he plans to stand up — putting lawmakers on notice — when political odds are against him.
— Rutland Herald