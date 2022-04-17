It appears to be a hate crime. And hundreds of Vermonters signing an online petition at change.org seem to agree. But we need to let it play out.
Seth Brunell, 43, is accused of killing Fern Feather, 29, of Hinesburg, who was found stabbed to death along a Morristown road on Tuesday.
Police say the two met several days ago and had been spending time together. Officers say they were found in a vehicle together Tuesday around 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Lamoille North Supervisory Union. Sometime after 10 a.m., they were spotted on Duhamel Road near the intersection of Cadys Falls Road. Then tragedy struck.
According to court paperwork, Brunell told police he was defending himself after Feather made a sexual advance and attacked him. Police say they couldn’t find evidence of an attack.
An autopsy was conducted Wednesday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide.
Initial media reports and news releases misstated Feather’s name (using an old one) and misgendered them. The LGBTQA+ community was saddened and aptly outraged.
The Pride Center of Vermont wrote on its Facebook page: “Fern brought such joy to so many who were honored to know them and we grieve the loss of their light in this world.”
The homicide comes on the heels of thoughtless rhetoric from the state’s Republican Party.
According to VTDigger, state GOP chair Paul Dame wrote to party members to counter H.659, a bill that would allow transgender and non-binary minors to receive certain types of gender-affirming care without parental consent.
“PLEASE donate immediately to help Republicans STOP THIS MADNESS!” his email blast stated.
Burlington GOP chair Christopher-Aaron Felker tweeted out photos of the bill’s sponsors alongside a single descriptor: “groomer,” Digger reported.
Digger noted that “grooming” has since become a buzzword, suggesting that adults are preying on children by discussing gender identity and expression. Gay rights activists counter that this is an old trope and that those fighting social change have long tried to equate LGBTQ+ communities with pedophilia, according to the Digger article.
The online news source noted Felker, who has been dogged by accusations of transphobia in past runs for office, also retweeted a link to a video, titled “The Groomer Boom,” made by right-wing YouTuber Joshua Slocum. In it, the online personality calls on his audience to “bombard” the phone lines of H.659’s sponsors, including Rep. Taylor Small, P/D-Winooski, the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker, Digger reported.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott had had enough following the news reports on Feather’s stabbing.
He issued the following statement: “Across the country, we have seen disturbing hostility towards the transgender community. Unfortunately, recent events show we are not immune to this in Vermont, and we must commit to continuing our work to make Vermont a more inclusive and welcoming place. Exploiting fear and targeting divisive rhetoric at people who are just trying to be who they are is hateful and can lead to violence. …I ask Vermonters to do their part to ensure everyone feels safe in our state and to engage in these conversations from a place of empathy and understanding. Legitimate policy debates can and should be had and should be fact-based and respectful. Sadly, data shows transgender people are more likely to be victims of violence and die by suicide so it’s important to realize ‘how’ we discuss these issues matters.”
He concluded: “To Vermonters in the LGBTQA+ community, I want you to know we stand with you and support you but know we have more work to do.”
Sadly, according to Human Rights Campaign, 2022 already has seen at least 44 transgender or gender nonconforming people fatally shot or killed by other violent means, the majority of which were Black and Latinx transgender women. Since 2013, the campaign, which tracks violent crimes against the trans community, has documented 256 incidents of fatal violence against trans people. Over three quarters of victims in that period were 35 years old or younger, and one in 10 was younger than 21, the campaign found.
The Vermont Democratic Party condemned the GOP, stating it stands behind efforts to make “Vermont a safer and more inclusive state.”
“These attacks will lead to more divisiveness, more violence, and more harm to our state,” said Democratic Party Chair Anne Lezak.
Fern Feather’s rights were lost this week. This appears to be a hate crime and needs to be prosecuted as one if there is evidence showing as much. Let this week be the marker of just how far off we are as a state, and how far we have to go to really be inclusive.
— Barre-Montpelier Times-Argus