Nancy White and I have prepared a petition to bring the question of whether to convey the Senior Center to Chris Gilbert as partial payment for the Benn High project. The petition would require the Select Board to warn an article for a vote at town meeting to approve this virtual gift to a private developer.
We need 500 signatures by the end of the month to make the petition work. One copy is available for signing at Martin’s Mini-Mart. Or you can contact Nancy or me for a copy. There will also be a copy in the Banner this weekend. Please clip it, get the signatures, and send it to Nancy or me.
This vote would be binding on the town. It’s more than an advisory vote. It will decide whether the Senior Center should be given away in this transaction.
We need to send a message to our local government that the people want a say in the future of our town’s development. I’ve made it no secret that I am opposed to this project, but the petition and the subsequent vote is important whichever way the electorate votes on the proposal.
Who will argue that more transparency and perhaps more significantly more direct involvement by the voters on important local issues would be good for our town? Without regular involvement with the voters, town government will have total control over what happens with our public funds. Ours is a government by the people, but only if the people are allowed to participate, beyond merely voting in representatives to do the work of the town.
Please help by putting your name and signature on the petition.
Mike Bethel
Bennington