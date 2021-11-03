It’s too early to know exactly why voters in the Mount Anthony Union High School district on Tuesday defeated the proposed $3.5 million bond proposal to renovate the Spinelli Complex.
For some, the price tag was too high. Others worried about the impact of the bond on their property tax rates. Still others feared potential environmental impacts of the artificial turf planned for the field. It’s also likely that some voters with no children in the school system felt no obligation to pay for improvements to the high school complex.
The voters spoke and made their dissatisfaction with the bond plan known.
Now supporters of the Spinelli project will spend the coming days and weeks examining the ‘whys’ of the defeat and decide a best next step forward.
But the bottom line is, they must move forward. Spinelli field needs a fix.
As a close-knit community, every child is our child. This generation of high school students will become our doctors, electricians, writers and artists, mechanics, athletes and so much more. The investments we make to support and honor these young people today will help us build the Bennington region we hope for in the very near future.
This investment meant a great deal to many Mount Anthony students. Chants of “We need turf!” erupt from the student section at the football games whenever a player slips on the field – an occurrence so common that it’s been dubbed ‘the Spinelli slip.’
Two Mount Anthony Union High School senior football players, Andrew Gilbert and Caleb Carpenter, cared enough to register to vote, and cast ballots for the first time on Tuesday’s bond issue. They both voted yes.
“We’ve been to some other schools and they make us look brutal,” Caleb Carpenter told the Banner, moments after casting his ballot.
Our students and our schools should never be made to “look brutal’ – or second best – to any other district in the state. Our students are second to none.
The Banner supported the project because the Spinelli complex demands an upgrade. Spring sports, like baseball and softball, cannot be practiced on the wet field. The soccer field is not regulation size, and the track hasn’t been updated in two decades. Divots, sinkholes and other obstacles mar the surface when weather’s not a factor.
We believe those problems – at a minimum — need to be addressed, sooner rather than later. Mount Anthony should be known for excellence, not for “the Spinelli slip.”
However, it should be noted that the vote was clear. Just under 60 percent of those who cast ballots voted against the plan. So supporters have their work cut out for them. Topping the list is a public education campaign to answer the concerns.
For example, voters need to know that the cost of the new bond is unlikely to add to property tax bills because a Middle School bond will be paid off at about the same time, allowing this new bond to roll over into that expense line.
And while Bennington voters are unfortunately well-versed in the risks posed by chemicals in the environment, and probably paid attention to concerns that hazardous PFAS might be present in artificial turf surfaces, the MAUHS board publicly pledged to carefully review potential turf contracts to reduce those risks, and use natural materials wherever possible.
Finally, we would argue that an improved Spinelli complex isn’t just good for the students – all students, including those who would use the field for musical performances, drama, physical education classes, and more – it would help boost the economy of Bennington.
Offering a great athletic complex and one that serves all students and the community will help Bennington attract new residents and businesses looking for a vibrant place to call home.
In addition, the Spinelli slip-and-slide field is not suitable to host the weekend tournaments that allow other communities with safer fields to lure parents, friends and spectators to their hotels, restaurants, shops, theaters and museums.
We’re Bennington, and we are proud to show off our great community and happy to take your business.
The Mount Anthony Union school board, which has put the kids first in this discussion, has some decisions to make about how to bring this issue back to the voters. But bring it back – with or without changes – they must.