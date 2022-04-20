Neil Diamond wrote a song entitled, “I Am, I Said.” In that song he wrote, “L.A.’s fine but it ain’t home, New York’s home but it ain’t mine no more.” I always felt that way about my current geographic placement. As a New Yorker born and raised kid we moved towards the quiet life of Vermont (my parents always referenced a song about Vermont, too — “Moonlight in Vermont” — as their reason for moving here). Well, every time I go back to New York to visit family one of my favorite parts is leaving to come home, until I find myself in gridlock spinning minutes and hours off my life. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy my time with my family, but moving around that city is miserable and walking around that city can also be miserable. I will never understand why people treat their landscape with such disrespect.
I was walking down the street with my 14-year-old, 6-foot-3 grandson and the wind kicked up and I was forced to move my head so a plastic shopping bag didn’t hit me. We laughed about it, and he said that he gets hit in the head with flying garbage at least once a week! When did we simply accept so much garbage on the street that it becomes this laughable thing? Granted, this is nothing that we need to deal with here, but still. Sure, there are cleaner parts of the city but it’s still filled with overflowing trash cans, you can’t park anywhere that doesn’t cost a small fortune, and if you do find a spot on the street it’s five or six blocks from where you need to be. I don’t understand when we as a culture permissioned ourselves to pollute the landscape and litter the streets with things we no longer want. This does happen here to a far less degree, but it does happen ... discarded mattresses, chairs, and sofas in spots that were the result of a 2 a.m. discard run. I don’t understand this either and if any of this stuff is flying around trying to hit my head … we’ve got bigger problems.
When I was young, I craved the hustle and bustle, but now I crave the peace and quiet. I crave the ability to walk outside without being assaulted by flying refuse. I get it: I got older and my stamina for that lifestyle is gone. Granted I still consider myself a part of New York, but I also consider myself an even bigger part of Vermont; after all, I’ve been in Vermont longer than New York. All the teams I root for are much maligned in this neck of the woods and it makes for some good wholesome jokes. But make no bones about it, Vermont is my home now. I understand that old adage, “I’ll never be a true Vermonter,” but make no mistake, I’ve lived here for more than 40 years, and I have no plans to be departing. My only goal at this point is to compost in the soil of the Green Mountains (hopefully not too soon and also not because of a flying couch).
Sometimes we need to be thankful for what we have and how we are able to maintain it and control it. So, whatever is keeping you here, maybe it’s all you know, or you’ve made a lifestyle choice. If it’s all you know, let me assure you it’s a good life. Sure, it’ll have its issues, but those issues can resolve themselves quickly and you can participate in it directly. If we had flying plastic bags hitting citizens in the face, we could have that resolved in a day! I wouldn’t even know where to start that conversation in New York. Council member? Mayor? Borough president? I mean, it’s daunting.
In my heart I love the idea of New York, the culture, the diversity, the food selection that will come directly to your door. In Vermont we don’t really have that, but we’re working on it, we already have some of the finest craft beer in the country. Plus, giving directions here is a lot more fun because instead of saying “cross over the Throgs Neck Bridge,” you get to say “drive through the covered bridge.”