Bennington voters are fortunate this year to have five credible candidates running for the three seats up for election on Town Meeting Day. All five are deeply committed to this community, and have put forward differing ideas of the challenges facing Bennington, proposed solutions, and the best path forward for the town.
Three of the candidates – Tina Cook, Jeanne Jenkins and Jeanne Conner – have earned our support in Tuesday’s election.
The Town of Bennington is moving in a great direction: forward. Businesses are opening; empty buildings are being purchased and renovated for new office space and needed housing; and young people and families are choosing to make Bennington their home. One downtown business owner told the Banner that there’s an excitement that’s palpable in town.
Tina Cook would be a bright addition to the Select Board, a welcome new face who brings marketing and communications skills to the table, including the ability to use social media tools to keep the public informed about the board’s work. She also lists economic growth and attracting new businesses to Bennington as priorities. We agree.
If elected, Cook would be the only person of color on the Select Board. That matters, now more than ever. The board needs to reflect the community it represents, and the residents in our town are a wonderful, diverse mix. Cook would bring that perspective to every discussion, leading to better, more comprehensive planning and decision-making.
She told the Banner that her priorities would be to “support our most vulnerable populations while encouraging local business growth and development.” We couldn’t agree more — with both priorities.
In addition, the Select Board will be continuing its work to revamp police procedures and create a panel to handle public complaints against law enforcement — complaints that often come from minority communities who don’t feel respected or fairly treated by police. Speak up, Tina Cook! Be an informed voice at that table, reflecting the worries of our ‘vulnerable populations’ who can’t or won’t step forward.
Much of the credit for Bennington’s vibrancy and the “enthusiasm” being felt goes to Jenkins and Conner. Working with others on the Select Board, the “Jeans” helped move Bennington from a somewhat run-down community with a tired feel to a town with breweries and distilleries, restaurants, art shops and music venues — and without losing the butcher shop, florist, antique stores, bookshop or other staple businesses.
It’s also important to have Select Board members who have a long-view of Bennington — both where the town has come from, and an eye squarely on where it’s going. The board is dealing with especially complex questions like how to spend millions of dollars in federal COVID relief funding, reform the Police Department, and ensure public transparency in town government.
Jenkins and Conner are Select Board veterans who have worked on these issues from the start and understand the challenges. They deserve — and have earned — the right to continue to focus on these critical issues. They are also familiar faces downtown, regularly showing up at events and on Main Street, so they have a good sense of the pulse of public opinion.
Tina Cook, Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner have earned our support on Town Meeting Day.
This endorsement is in no way a condemnation of the other candidates. Tom Haley has served on the Select Board for a year, and his values and commitment to issues like community policing, affordable housing, and continued economic growth align with the Banner’s priorities. But of the incumbents, his newness to the board means he lacks the depth of knowledge of Jenkins and Conner.
We appreciate Peter Niles bringing his experience with the Coast Guard and views to the race. The more voices the better. However, this is a ‘moment’ for Bennington where genuine enthusiasm for moving the town forward matters more than managerial skills.
The Banner supports economic growth townwide; more affordable housing; a government and community spirit that is welcoming to everyone; thoughtful use of the one-time COVID funds; town spending that we can afford; and decision making that helps Bennington grow, because towns that fail to move forward stagnate.
We believe Tina Cook, Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner are the best candidates to achieve these goals.