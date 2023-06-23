Bennington Select Board members are worrying about the oldest trees along town trails. They have a plan to remove some trees in order to widen the path along the river, straighten the trail, and add additional lighting to the scene. Those walkways have a natural beauty now, that will be destroyed by these changes. The town is committed to removing them at a high cost to the town budget.
I say this is wrong. I say our oldest trees deserve more respect, and should be protected and cherished rather than removed so wantonly.
Trees that have survived decades of hard weather, dry weather, extremes of cold and heat, have proved their worth and earned their place in our public spaces.
State law requires a hearing before a healthy tree can be removed. I hope the Select Board will respect that law. The process is different if a tree is diseased or dying, but the hearing process is intended to inject some caution into decisions to remove trees from public roads and trails.
As citizens of Bennington, we have an interest in ensuring that public money is spent wisely and that decisions affecting our lives are made with intelligence and care. That’s why we should never hesitate to insist that our leaders explain themselves and justify their decisions on the public record.
You might think there are more important issues than public shade trees to worry about and that these decisions should be left entirely to the discretion of officials, but that would be a mistake. Once an older tree has been removed, we will have only regrets and memories. Planting a sapling in its place will only increase the feeling of loss that comes with removal.
Older trees provide shade and cooling, give a special character to wild places, and are monuments to our history. These trees have served as witnesses to the growth and development of our town, and they deserve more respect for that reason alone. Removing them may cause erosion, destroy bird and other animal habitats, and change the character of our most beautiful areas forever. By the way, let’s not forget that old growth trees clean the air.
We need to treat our oldest trees with the same care and love that we use to treat our oldest citizens. We need to avoid acting as if things that are old are no longer of value. A policy that roots out what has survived this long is disgraceful.
Let’s insist on preservation of our oldest trees. Let’s resist removals of these treasures unless they pose a threat to public health or traffic safety. A little more respect for them is in order.
Let’s not let these decisions be made without the opportunity for citizens to express their opinions at a hearing. The town should not proceed with the removals without a hearing. The board needs to hear from the citizens on this question.