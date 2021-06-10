Will Stevens is a first-generation farmer and co-owner of Golden Russet Farm in Shoreham. He served in the Vermont Legislature from 2007-14 and was ranking member of the House Agriculture and Forest Products Committee for four years. He’s been president of Vermont Organic Farmers, served on several town and non-profit boards, and is currently a member of the Vermont Community Foundation’s board, chair of the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund board, and Shoreham’s Town Moderator. This commentary is from a 10-part series in which the authors respond to the pressing topics identified in a draft “Proposition for the Future of Vermont” developed by the non-partisan Vermont Council on Rural Development.