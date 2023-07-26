The property tax rate for the Town of Pownal has been set by the Selectboard at about 7 percent less than last year. This is the municipal budget, and is reported to be the second year in a row that Pownal taxpayers will pay less than the previous year.
Bennington’s tax rate for those same two years has increased.
So our town’s tax rate will demand more from Bennington taxpayers while Pownal folks will enjoy a tax reduction.
Why the difference? Just look at Bennington’s adventurous spending practices. The Select Board intends to spend tax revenues on frivolous expenditures. The board isn’t interested in lowering the tax rate and it isn’t sensitive to the needs of our town’s struggling homeowners, some of whom tell me it’s getting to where they can’t afford to stay in their homes because of these increases.
The Bennington grand list went down this year, which also has a strong bearing on the tax rate, as residential taxpayers have had to bear a greater share of the burden of paying for municipal needs.
The lesson here isn’t just the immediate impact of these budget increases on struggling families, but the principle illustrated by the Select Board’s approach to municipal spending. The board isn’t as cautious as it ought to be to the bottom line. This in spite of the promises candidates make when they are running for office.
Nobody runs for office in this town openly advocating increased spending. That wouldn’t be a winning political strategy. But once the ballots are counted and the members sworn, something happens to their ambition to act in a fiscally prudent manner. It dries up and falls off, as the officials are sweet-talked into adopting budgets that always increase and always hurt those least able to sustain these changes.
We’ve done some foolish things in this town. I think everybody now recognizes that the bypass has hurt our businesses by giving people a way to avoid coming into the downtown. I don’t know anybody who is delighted with plans to build five-story buildings in the downtown, with the budgetary impacts those will bring, as the cost of services to these high rises is not likely going to be offset by increased grand list values. Look at our investments in social networks (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) and ask if these costs are essential to the operation of local government in this town.
But the bike paths, really, are the best example of the irresponsible attitude of the Select Board. While some of the cost will be offset by a federal grant, we have to ask whether the paths really need cameras to watch what people are doing as they walk by the river, and more lighting, and fewer trees. Somebody thought up this program and sold it to the town, and now some of the cost will be borne by taxpayers — who never had a chance to vote to approve this expenditure and who likely wouldn’t have agreed to it had it been put as an article separate from the general budget.
We’ve been very generous to the town over the years because we trusted the leaders to never forget there are real people at the other end of the tax bill that have to come up with the money to pay for the costs of government. That trust has been abused in many instances where a more careful board might have at least questioned the wisdom of some of the wild ideas that make their way into the budget, and into the tax bill.
Pownal isn’t Bennington, of course, but its leaders have clearly developed a greater sense of fiscal restraint than those of our town. We could learn from them. We could be more careful, more aware of the direct impact of ever-increasing taxes, more willing to say “no” to schemes that don’t serve the direct interest of the people of Bennington. Why not?