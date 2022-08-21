The Legislature had the vision and fortitude to put significant funding into the overdose crisis in this past legislative session. I am grateful for that work from chairs of Human Services, Appropriations and House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, as well as all the legislators who did this work. Vermont is in an ongoing overdose crisis. The Legislature also put forth three comprehensive bills to support the expansion of treatment access and to study harm reduction solutions. Unfortunately, the Governor vetoed all three bills which would have better supported our communities and saved lives this year. The impact of those vetoes on people’s access to survival can not be overstated. Time and time again the Governor’s budget does not include adequate funding for harm reduction or mental health services, which ties the hands of providers and communities to solve this crisis.
Our overdose death and crisis overall is going in the wrong direction. In the last six years we have seen the highest number of deaths in the history of our state, the highest rate of increase in death in the country (by a lot) and significant resistance to the science on drug policy. Even with how divided Washington is, 360 Representatives still voted to address this disparity on the House floor. This allowed SAMSA to direct their funding to go directly to harm reduction (an issue the Governor threatened to veto the Vermont budget over), and several members of law enforcement have come out in support of saving lives by reducing crimes and increasing harm reduction. Prevention includes saving lives, reducing trauma and suffering among Vermonters.
We cannot be so afraid of studying alternatives and additional services to our current system that we bury more and more of our neighbors and children while we turn our back on real solutions. We simply can and must do better. When we look at the data on this issue across the country, what we see is that as we increase drug crimes and sentencing, not only does death and use increase, but also, potency of substances increases. In other words, to perpetuate the War On Drugs increases use, death and the danger of using.
What Vermonters agree on is that we want the overdose crisis to end. In a span of 20 years, I buried both my brother and his son because Vermont did not have the access to mental health support and harm reduction necessary for them to survive. This is not a unique story; it is the story of Vermonters all across our state. We must focus on harm reduction, which saves lives and is prevention. It is prevention to stop the generational trauma that is happening to so many families across the state.
What Vermonters want is for us to solve this crisis. By using outdated drug war tactics, it keeps getting worse. Prevention is part of every aspect of my plan and harm reduction is at the forefront because that is the science. We do a disservice to our communities when we continue with out-of-date principles and don’t follow the science, data, and lived experience that will make our communities healthier and safer.
Again, I applaud the legislature’s leadership on this issue, including the bills that they sent to the Governor and were vetoed. As your Governor, I look forward to working with the Legislature to move robust legislation to stop this crisis that is ravaging our communities. Ending the overdose crisis is a priority of mine. People across Vermont deserve real solutions on the overdose crisis. We must focus on harm reduction first, treatment and recovery on demand, including medically assisted treatment on demand, dual diagnosis support and criminal justice reform. This is what the science, data and lived experience experts tell us. It is time for real solutions. It is time to deliver for our families.