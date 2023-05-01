Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Mostly cloudy early then periods of showers this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.