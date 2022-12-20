My friends and colleagues, Marcelle and I have such warm and lasting memories of so many who have served in this Chamber, now, and through many years. Including mentors, like Republican Senator Bob Stafford, who was our state’s senior Senator when I arrived here. He was the person who looked me in the eye and said to this 34-year-old freshman, “Patrick – you’re not my junior Senator. From here on, you’re my Senate partner.”
In the last 48 years, the Senate has become a family to both Marcelle and me. Here we have found friends, some of our best friends, and relationships that will last a lifetime.
It’s also always been the place where I had the privilege of fighting for Vermont – the place where I was born, the place where I met Marcelle, the place where we started our family, and the place to which early in the New Year we will return together to our birthplace.
I have a reverence for this place, too, and for its history, its constitutional role, and its people, that I know we all share. ...
Eight times, the voters of Vermont – my neighbors, my friends, and my family – gave me the great gift of their faith in sending me here to be their voice in the United States Senate.
What propelled me to run was a belief that I understood the needs and values of Vermont and thought it was time for a new generation to address them. ...
After what many described as an improbable win, in a state that had never elected a Democrat or someone as young I began my time in the Senate in the aftermath of a constitutional crisis. We faced a nation broken by the Watergate scandal, the resignation of President Nixon and an endless war in Vietnam.
And as I leave, the Nation is coping with strains and challenges of other kinds . . . including very real threats to the whole concept of a working democracy, the sanctity of our Constitution, our elections, and the strength of the rule of law. Another thing that I could never have imagined as that law student in the Gallery was that one day this Chamber itself, and the Capitol, would be stormed by a lawless and violent mob.
The Senate Can Be The Conscience Of The Nation
... When I arrived here, bipartisan cooperation was the norm not the exception. It was ingrained in the fabric of what it meant to be a United States Senator.
Make no mistake: The Senate of yesterday was far from perfect. I came here in 1975, when several of you were not old enough to vote. In that body, there were still Senators who had signed the Southern Manifesto and had filibustered landmark civil rights laws. I was sworn in to serve alongside 98 other men – all men, not a single woman out of 100. Progress was a long way away.
But the Senate I entered had one remarkably redeeming quality: The overwhelming majority of Senators believed they were here to do a job, not just score political points, or reduce debate oratory to bumper sticker slogans. ...
Vermont Values
Mr. President, I am especially proud of the work I’ve been able to do for Vermont, and for Americans across the Nation. Among them are the organic standards and labeling act, which has made possible what is now a nearly 60-billion-dollar industry. Also, the world’s first ban on the export of antipersonnel landmines. Decades of work to protect our beloved Lake Champlain. Supporting our farmers and forging new markets. Revitalizing historic town centers across our state. Greatly expanding the Green Mountain National Forest by more than 140,000 acres, protecting one of Vermont’s greatest treasures. Securing resources to rebuild after disasters from the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene to the ravager of the Covid pandemic. The Leahy War Victims Fund, helping innocent victims of war across the globe. The Innocence Protection Act and the Kirk Bloodsworth program to facilitate use of DNA evidence to convict the guilty and exonerate the innocent. The human rights protections of the Leahy Law. Legislation to strengthen and extend the Violence Against Women Act, the Voting Rights Act and the Freedom of Information Act. A longtime effort to restore diplomatic relations with Cuba. And a landmark program to remediate toxic sites in Vietnam left over from the use of Agent Orange in the Vietnam War, and to care for those who were exposed. Making our copyright laws more effective. Protecting Americans’ privacy from government overreach. Strengthening the Freedom of Information Act several times and, in several ways,, to advance the public’s right to know what their government is doing. And the most significant reforms of our trademark laws in more than 50 years. These are just some of the many achievements over the years.
I have often been asked for the formula that I have used to get laws like these across the finish line. As Chairman of the Appropriations Committee it was easy: Consider the needs of all states in alphabetical order . . . starting with the letter “V”. But seriously, it is by Democrats and Republicans working together.
‘Why Do You Want To Be Here?’
It feels like yesterday that I walked into my first meeting with the person who would become my first Majority Leader – “Iron Mike” Mansfield. The Majority Leader put a fundamental question to every new Senator: Why do you want to be here? For the title? Or to make a difference to make lives better?
And though he was a soft-spoken man who listened more than he spoke, and rarely gave speeches on the Senate Floor, Leader Mansfield dispensed one piece of advice that made as enduring an impression as the question he left to each Senator to answer for themselves.
“Senators should always keep their word.”
It struck me that across all those weighty debates, navigating the complicated and contradictory politics of a Senate and a caucus that included everything from social conservatives and segregationists to civil rights icons and prairie populists, Mansfield succeeded because he understood the currency of the institution was actually trust, not ideology.
“Senators should always keep their word.”
It was a simple formula, but it worked. ...
And I leave here knowing above all, that right or wrong, difficult or easy, I always kept my word – to Vermont, and to each of you.