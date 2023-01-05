The 2022 Year in Review, Wildlife Department, was incredible for porcupines. We encountered them numerous times on walking trails, and seldom on the road.
I love that porcupines don’t seem to give a damn. They have a maximum speed of 2 mph. They don’t seem to startle as much as continuing to do whatever they were already doing, at the same measured pace.
If worst comes to worst, they can sit there, knowing that only a handful of predators can get around those quills.
What’s the highest-tech part of your home?
I would suggest that by some measure, it’s not your furnace, your fridge, your dishwasher, your hot water heater, or your heat pump. It’s your windows.
Look at what we ask windows to do. We want a visual connection to the outdoors that lets in daylight but not too much glare. We expect windows to provide fresh air and cooling breezes at times, but at others we expect them to be completely airtight and provide good thermal insulation. Insects should be kept out. Children and pets in. Here in Vermont, we want to get solar heat gain from windows — but not too much.
We also need windows to be durable in every way: resistant to condensation, wind, driving rain and ice, as well as the occasional baseball from over the neighbor’s fence or hurricane-driven debris. We want windows that are quick to install, that integrate with the rest of the building envelope, and that won’t break the bank. Given that they are a big investment, they should last a long time — several decades at least. We want windows to not cause undue environmental harm during their life cycle, whether from material extraction, manufacture, disposal, or as a hazard to birds.
Windows do it all
And like the porcupine, windows do all that by just sitting there. No motors, no pumps, no electricity. The secret is in engineering. The last 25 years have brought us a whole new generation of high-performance windows that your grandparents wouldn’t recognize — double-glazed with low-emissivity (low-e) coatings. Today, we are in the midst of the birth of a new generation of windows. Many are now triple-glazed, incorporate multiple low-e coatings, improved frame insulation, and more.
In most cases, energy performance will determine the environmental impact of windows over their lifetime. With most current windows on the market, that will be determined by glazing choices.
Doubling down on glazing
With storm windows dating back 200 years and sealed double-glazing units dating to the 1930s, adding a second layer of glazing has long been the first step for window manufacturers toward improving energy performance. A second layer of glazing — or a third in the case of triple-glazed windows — improves window insulation by trapping dead air. For example, going from one layer of glass to two with a ¼" (6 mm) air space increases the center-of-glass insulating value from R-0.9 to R-1.75.
Triple-glazing is now becoming more common. In triple-glazing, either a third pane of glass between the two outside panes or, less commonly, a plastic film suspended between the two panes of glass.
Because heat conduction across the air space in a sealed insulated glass unit (IGU) contributes to heat loss, we can improve performance by replacing the air with a lower-conductivity gas. The most commonly used gas fill is 90 percent argon, which is plentiful, inexpensive, and inert. With low-e glass in an IGU with ½" (13 mm) spacing, argon boosts the center-of-glass insulating value from U-0.29 to U-0.23 (R-3.45 to R-4.35). More expensive gases like krypton perform even better and can be found in the highest-performing windows or where a thinner profile is desired.
Getting argon is a cost-effective decision for the consumer, but may not be the default offered at the dealer. Ask for it.
By the way, those noble gases don’t last forever in the IGU. A loss of 1 percent per year is expected, but it’ll take decades for that to add up, and by then the small extra investment will be paid off.
A third generation of low-e coatings
The most common type of low-e coating is called soft, or sputtered, coat. Thin layers of silver and anti-reflective coatings are applied to the glass surface through a vacuum deposition process. Because the coating is delicate, it must be protected within the IGU.
Pyrolytic or hard-coat low-e glazings have a thin layer of tin oxide incorporated into the surface of the glass during manufacture when the glass is still hot. Hard-coat low-e glazings are durable and can be used in single-glazed windows or storm panels, but their emissivity is not as low as that of soft-coat low-e glazings. Hard-coat glazings generally offer weaker insulating value compared with soft-coat glazings, but have higher solar-heat-gain values.
Low-e technology has changed tremendously since single low-e coatings first became common in the 1980s. In the 1990s, a double (layered) low-e coating came along, dubbed “low-e2” or “low-e squared.” According to Clarke, the evolution was due to a market demand for cooler glass, with lower solar-heat-gain. In correlation with that demand, the market also shifted to favor soft coats. Adding standard soft-coat low-e2 glazing to an IGU with a ½" air space increases the center-of-glass insulating value from U-0.49 to U-0.29 (R-2.04 to R-3.45).
If that sounds like a lot to remember when you’re at the desk with the window dealer, simply have it on your list to ask what kind of low-e coating they’re offering and whether it’s as energy-efficient as it could be. It could be worth investing more.
Future columns will add more pieces to the window performance puzzle. Keep your questions coming, as well as wildlife reports!