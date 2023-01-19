Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.