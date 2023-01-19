We’re lucky to live in a society that treasures openness in government. Our laws on public records and open meetings are strong examples of our love of (and insistence on) transparency. Being able to see clearly how decisions are made, however, is not always a comforting experience.
Now I’m no genius, but the more I learn about how the town intends to proceed with spending its ‘found’ money, the more I doubt the alleged collective wisdom at work here.
Let’s go over the facts. Bennington’s leaders are sitting on $3.9 million of ARPA funds. ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act, and those funds are for the town to spend, without any necessary public vote. There’s no restriction not to put the issue of how those funds should be used to the voters, but the leaders have chosen to take this one on their own.
This town meeting they will be asking us to support water and sewer improvements to the tune of a $5.8 million bond. This is not all that will be needed for our sewer treatment plant and other upgrades that we’re going to cover in the next few years. Also it’s projected that the town budget may increase 8.5 percent over last year. These two items seem to me to be a bit heavy for the taxpayers to handle.
The town will not be applying ARPA money to these needs. They will not be lessening the burden of taxes and fees on the people of Bennington. Instead, they are using that money to speculate on the very unwise Old Benn High project and to create another burden for the taxpayers to bear.
The town’s ideas about how to undertake that complicated development project do not inspire greater confidence. It seems obvious that the leadership is incapable of managing this one, and is in over its head.
I wish that was the only thing to complain about in Bennington today, but it’s not. For instance, the Select Board is so obsessed with favoring nonprofits over privately-funded projects. Their instincts are misguided. They favor projects that are exempt from taxes, rather than building up the grand list.
There is some good news. Marshalls Department Store is moving into the old K-Mart property. That will raise the grand list on that property, create some jobs, and create new tax revenues for the state.
This happened all on its own, without the direct involvement of the town. That’s the way it should be done, but can you imagine what we’d have if the total attention of our town staff was devoted not to nonprofits but to bring private businesses to Bennington? That would help relieve some of the tax burdens of our people.
The fact is, private development is always preferable to the use of public funds for development. As long as the town continues to try to play a role in partnering projects, however, I fear the board members have lost sight of what an average person needs to survive in this economy.
Okay, do I really think putting critical questions to the voters would result in better decisions? Yes I do. Why? Because it’s the citizens’ money that the Select Board has been entrusted to spend. It is not some private fund of the board or the Town Manager.
I believe our citizens have some greater wisdom to offer. Their involvement can only improve public decisions of critical issues.
We waste a good deal of time and money in this town with projects that might have been avoided if the voters had been required to approve them. I suspect the same is true of the Old Benn High project. I think the leadership is afraid that if asked the town will turn this one down.
Why? Because the law allows us to view the actions of the town through clear windows. Nothing is hidden. All is revealed. It’s just that sometimes, what we see is disappointing.
In March, when the budget and bond are brought before the meeting, I predict it will be difficult for the voters to support.